A TikTok creator stunned South Africans after revealing she spends over R6,000 weekly at Woolworths just to restock food that only lasts her family 2-3 days

The woman explained that they are a family of six who mostly live on takeaways and hardly cook, adding that she shops at Woolworths "8 times out of 10"

Netizens flooded the comment section, with many expressing disbelief at the amount spent on groceries, while others calculated the monthly food budget to be around R35,000

A South African woman left TikTok users shocked after sharing her weekly R6,369 Woolworths grocery haul that she claims only lasts her family two to three days. The Gauteng-based content creator @zinhlemsomi_ posted a video this week, responding to questions about her previous restock video, explaining her family's shopping and eating habits.

In the viral clip, she shows off her expensive grocery haul filled with ready-made meals, fresh fruits, snacks, and drinks, but notably missing any basic cooking ingredients as the family of six rarely cooks at home.

Luxury food lifestyle

The TikToker explained that their weekly restock doesn't include basics like rice, maize meal, cooking oil or meat.

"We hardly cook, so if we do decide on a home-cooked meal, we just buy what is needed on that day," she said in the video.

She further surprised viewers by revealing:

"This is not what we live on day in and day out, we actually live on takeaways. From breakfast, lunch, dinner, all of that... We always order takeaways."

Her massive haul included cottage pie, chicken nuggets, lasagna, pre-packaged beef stew, and various ready-to-heat meals. The trolley was also filled with premium fresh fruits like blueberries, clementines, peaches, watermelon slices, mangoes, grapes, strawberries and nectarines.

The woman justified the frequent shopping by pointing out that Woolworths' food often has a short shelf life.

"If you shop at Woolworths, you will know that the food there is always two to three days close to their expiry date, so we don't have a choice but to finish the food," she explained.

The haul also included drinks, yoghurts, nuts, chia seeds, snacks, cereal, paper towels, and even hair accessories, all of which totalled R6,369 for just one restock trip.

This shopping style highlights how differently South African families budget for food, especially as the cost of living continues to rise. While some families adjust by shopping at more affordable stores, others like @zinhlemsomi_ maintain their preferred lifestyle.

SA shocked by food budget

South Africans were left stunned by the weekly grocery bill, with many calculating the monthly food expenses and comparing them to their budgets:

@ntlelemabusela2 did the maths:

"Y'all spend close to 35k a month on food alone 😭"

@teejayShortGun questioned in disbelief:

"What do you mean weekly 🤨"

@inam❤️ compared her budget:

"Lapho, I buy R800 groceries and expect them to last me for a whole month😭"

@molebogeng_M summarised the situation:

"6k? Weekly? Lasts 2 to 3 days? We live on takeaways? Okay! 👍🏽 😩"

@zama_Bhele❤️💋 spotted a contradiction:

"You hardly cook, but food doesn't last that long? Sisi uthini? 😂😂😂"

@naledi expressed concern:

"This is concerning😢 How am I alive😩😩😩 on 2K a month?"

