South Africans talked up a storm after a lady shared a clip filling her fridge with groceries from Woolworths

The woman showed all the different products she bought, from water, to fruits and other tasty goodies

Mzansi had a lot to say about the clip and discussed which stores had better prices to shop for food

A woman shared a clip of her filling a fridge with groceries causing a big debate among netizens. Images: Ayanda Musa/ Facebook

Groceries are an essential need unless you survive on water and air. A lady showed off her Woolworths shopping haul while filling her fridge with the groceries. The innocent act sparked a massive debate on where to buy food for the best prices.

Supermarket vs supermarket

Facebook user Ayanda Musa shared the clip of her shopping adventures to her modest digital audience. Even though her following isn't that great, the content creator can get millions of views and a ton of attention on her content. The clip she posted was no different, generating thousands of likes over an everyday task.

See the clip below:

The cost of existing

The debate that came about in the comment section reflects the concerns that most people have about food; is it affordable and good quality? South Africans are fortunate to shop at many places for groceries. The wealthier folks in he suburbs love the likes of a Food Lovers Market and Woolworths and those who can't afford the trip can shop at their local spaza shop.

South Africans are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to get food. Image: d3sign

The more popular supermarket chains, however, consist of the likes of Woolworths, Checkers and ShopRite to name a few. One commenter even mentioned the new kid on the block, Boxer. Interestingly enough, even though Woolworths is synonymous with being pricey and expensive, some South Africans pointed out that it can be cheaper than ShopRite.

More opinions on food were shared, some helpful, some cheeky.

Read the comments below:

Do Ro Thy said:

"Guys Woolies is not that expensive, I feel like the only expensive thing in Woolies is meat only. Compared to PnP and Checkers I feel like Woolies is better."

Erica van Niekerk mentioned:

"I am not judging, but if you went to ShopRite your fridge would be fuller."

Thendo Prince Ava commented:

"Those people who are so shocked about her buying from Woolies, what could be the reason? I mean bread at Woolies is R19 and those Danone cost R29 what’s the big deal? Anyone can shop wherever they want."

Mahlaule Annikie posted:

"Bananas inside the fridge 😅"

Tariro Tanamai shared:

"I don't know why people are complaining that she should have gone to a different shop. Woolies is not as expensive as you make it out to be. It's actually cheaper on some things."

Kealeboga Lesetedi asked:

"Where did you buy your kettle? It's beautiful ❤️"

Ntombi Motaung said:

"Ngabe uvele waya e Boxer."

