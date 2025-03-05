A woman confessed in a street interview that she deliberately sabotaged her roommate's medical school exams by putting laxatives in food she knew would be stolen

The anonymous confessor explained that her roommate had repeatedly taken her groceries without permission, prompting her to seek revenge during the crucial examination period

South Africans were divided in their reactions to the shocking admission, with some defending the act while others condemned it as potentially life-threatening and cruel

A content creator's interview with a stranger on her craziest confession shocked viewers. images: @PakiLawuYT

A woman shared a shocking confession about how she deliberately derailed her roommate's medical career over stolen food. In a street interview with content creator @PakiLawuYT, an anonymous woman revealed how she exacted revenge on her roommate who had a promising future in medicine. Speaking with her back to the camera to protect her identity, the woman detailed how her roommate repeatedly stole her groceries without permission.

"I had a roommate with a bright future and I ruined it," she confessed when asked about her craziest secret.

The woman explained that despite feeling she would have shared food if asked, the continued theft pushed her to take drastic action. During her roommate's final medical school examinations, the woman deliberately laced her food with laxatives, knowing her roommate would steal and consume it.

"I decided to put laxatives in my food because I knew she was gonna eat that food, right," she explained.

The plan worked exactly as intended—her roommate became severely ill, missed her crucial exams, and ultimately had her medical career disrupted. When the interviewer asked whether she wanted to reveal her identity after she concluded her story, the confessor chose to walk away instead.

Medical experts warn that taking more laxatives than is prescribed can cause severe symptoms including abdominal pain, dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and in extreme cases, even lead to collapse or worse, death.

The lady's method of revenge could have ended much worse, which is why it's best not to involve medications, especially when it comes to giving the person too much of the specific drug when you're angry.

Mixed reactions from viewers

The confession sparked heated debate in the comments section:

@Lebo Lesiane took an even harsher stance:

"She was supposed to put sleeping pills as well so she poops her bed while she's in deep sleep. Thief!"

@Klass-Bundu Kekana defended the action:

"Why are people saying she is evil? She stole from her, so she got what she deserved."

@Jah Love saw deeper motives:

"She intentionally poisoned her during exams because she was envious of her."

@Thembi Singalo offered hope:

"Destiny can be delayed, it can never be denied or stolen. Roomza will still make it."

@Nanou La Rebelle questioned the rationality:

"Over food?😢"

@Naledi Mmekwa highlighted the timing:

"Okay. She wanted to punish her for stealing her food. I get that. But she waited for final exams… Why?"

@Olagunju Gift Olaitan condemned the act strongly:

"What goes around comes around. The funniest thing is that the lady who takes the food may not even realize that she was doing something her roommate wasn't happy with. This evil girl should have just confronted her and told her off instead of poisoning her... What she did is pure evil!"

