A Free State mother was given a suspended sentence for medical aid fraud amounting to more than R400,000

The woman defrauded the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) when she used false details to admit her child

South Africans are divided by the mother's sentencing, with some saying they would have done the same thing

A Free State mother was sentenced for medical aid fraud, but social media users are divided over the decision.

FREE STATE – A 48-year-old woman has received a suspended sentence for medical aid fraud amounting to more than R400,000, but the court’s ruling has left social media divided.

Mamello Kate Khabo was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended for five years, on condition that she doesn’t commit a similar offence during the period.

Khabo heard her fate on Thursday, 27 February, at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Khabo defrauded medical scheme after daughter fell ill

The court heard that the 48-year-old mother defrauded the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) of more than R400,000 when she admitted her daughter to hospital using false details.

Khabo admitted her sick daughter to Busamed Private Hospital in Bloemfontein in August 2022, under the medical aid details of her other child. The other child is a registered beneficiary of GEMS. Tragically for Khabo, her daughter was transferred to MediClinic, where she sadly passed away.

Khabo comes clean after daughter’s death

The Free State spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli, explained that the mother was forced to come clean after her daughter’s death,

“When it was time to register her daughter’s death and obtain a certificate, she had no choice but to confess that she had used her surviving daughter’s medical aid details,” Mohobeleli said.

The 48-year-old was eventually arrested on 12 November 2024.

Fraud in the medical field is not something new. On 14 July 2024, a 39-year-old was arrested for fraud and forgery after he was found to be posing as a doctor and illegally signing sick notes.

Social media users are divided by Khabo’s sentencing

The sentencing sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some feeling sorry for her, while others expressed concern that people were defrauding GEMS so easily. Some also questioned why she only registered one of her children for medical aid.

Melisa Breytenbach asked:

“My question is why was only one child on medical aid? Does she love and care more for that one child? Why does only one child get preferential treatment by the mother?”

Keith Alfred Aldolph Blake stated:

“A suspended sentence wholly. Wow, crime pays if the court is so lenient.”

Zenani Hlongwa added:

“I feel bad for the private hospital employee who was unknowingly roped into her web of lies. She had to open a case and explain why she opened the file for the wrong patient and also attend court where she had to be a witness because of some selfish woman.”

Modisane Modisane said:

“When it is the wife of a comrade, the same Hawks will come with the statement to say not enough evidence to prosecute. But the poor go to jail.”

Alieshia Beharie stated:

“Leave her alone. People in the ANC are stealing 40 million and more and nobody does anything.”

Alv IN added:

“Must be nice when normal citizens get punished for things they do to protect their family, and she didn't hurt anyone. Yet government officials steal every day and nothing happens.”

The Ultimate Wisdom questioned:

“Under what circumstances, does a mother see the need to cover some children, and not others?”

Nash Sarabjith said:

“She did the wrong, she must pay the price. Condolences to her on the death of her daughter.”

Unions reject GEMS proposed 13.4% increase

In a realted article, South Africans expressed concern that the medical aid for public servants will soon become unaffordable.

Briefly News noted that people were concerned after GEMS' faced a subscription increase of 13.4% for the 2025 financial year.

The Public Servants Association slammed the increase and pointed out that this would cause a salary decrease for public servants.

