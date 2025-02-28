A phara won the admiration from Mzansi when he denied food from a rude gent and mentioned that he had options

The man rolled down his window and tried to force his meal on the homeless gent, who then pointed out he could get some himself

South Africans respected the man for his self-respect and said that no one should accept disrespect

A phare rejected a gent's offer for food and Mzansi loved his sense of pride. Images: FG Trade, AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Generosity is best when it comes from a place of openness and care, and one man had none of these. A rude gent offered a phara some food to which he declined because he could get some himself.

No means no

Facebook user Sibusiso Thobela shared the clip of a man talking to the man the way he did and it was not well received by Mzansi's netizens. He thought he was trying to be helpful, but many people found him to be a bit aggressive and rude. Another person stated that even if someone wants to help out, you shouldn't do it with a camera in front of their face.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Head held high

It's not uncommon to drive through South Africa's streets and see many homeless people sprawled about. Life and its many ups and downs come at people differently, and depending on the character, can be overcome or not. Some people may have mixed with the wrong crowd and have fallen into ruin, while others may have been born into poverty.

South Africa has a massive homeless problem. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

Impoverished or not, the man held his head high and kept his self-respect. Most people think society should not look down on a person based on their socio-economic class and should focus on the character of the individual, and this phara has a strong character indeed.

Netizens across Mzansi applauded the man for his self-respect. Read the comments below:

Siphesihle Ayanda Ntuli said:

"The brother responded well, even if you help someone you don't know, you shouldn't shoot a video of them, who should see it? Who are you entertaining?"

Tumi Mbazo mentioned:

"Never take offers that come with disrespect."

Mpho Tshabile commented:

"Salute being a man is being prideful."

Celumusa Nxumalo asked:

"Was the video necessary? Stop bragging about people's sorrow and suffering."

Mokgethi Mokgopa Yoomasisi posted:

"Learn to refuse offers that come with disrespect."

SåļīWă Jř said:

'True definition of "I may be poor but that doesn't mean I don't have pride"'

Maphiri Sebapu mentioned:

"Lol 😂🤣 honestly he looks like he might need the food, nothing with someone offering food to a fellow human being."

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that one woman shared every food and drink purchase during her visit to Gold Reef City theme park in Johannesburg, revealing surprisingly steep prices that had many questioning the value.

previously reported that one woman shared every food and drink purchase during her visit to Gold Reef City theme park in Johannesburg, revealing surprisingly steep prices that had many questioning the value. A proud South African dad from Welkom filmed his cute toddler pulling Michael Jackson’s iconic dance moves and went viral.

A Kaizer Chiefs fan showed how desperate he was for his team to win, going as far as conducting a side-splitting ritual to make his team win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News