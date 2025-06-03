A Gauteng woman shared her shocking restaurant bill from Rockets Menlyn that totalled R11,228.80 after a night out with friends, leaving her needing to sleep before checking it again

The group ordered three bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne at R3,150 each, plus minimal food, creating a bill that equals many people's monthly salaries

South Africans warned others about the upmarket restaurant, sharing their own expensive experiences and advising people to be careful not to lose themselves in the luxury atmosphere

A woman shared a video showing how much she had to pay at a local Joburg restaurant.

Source: Facebook

A woman from Gauteng left social media users speechless when she shared her eye-watering restaurant bill from Rockets Menlyn that totalled R11,228.80 for what seemed like a simple night out.

Content creator @leeraatuumab posted the receipt on 1 June with the bill has sparking conversations about expensive dining experiences and how quickly costs can add up at upmarket restaurants.

The woman went to the popular Menlyn restaurant with friends, but what started as a regular dinner turned into a very expensive evening that left her needing time to process the total amount.

The receipt shows exactly where the money went. The group ordered three bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne, with each bottle costing R3,150, bringing the champagne total to R9,450. They also had four bottles of Valpre water costing R38 each for a total of R152.

When it came to food, the group ordered just one baby peri chicken for R248 and one portion of sticky BBQ pork ribs for R358. The food total came to only R606.

The subtotal reached R10,208, and with 15% VAT added, the final bill came to R11,228.80. This amount represents several months' salary for many South Africans, making the bill particularly shocking to social media users.

Veuve Clicquot Rich is not your average champagne. Founded in 1772, the brand lives by the motto "Only one quality, the finest." This particular champagne was created specifically for mixology and is designed to be enjoyed with fresh ingredients like pineapple, grapefruit, and cucumber over ice.

Rockets Menlyn's upmarket reputation

Rockets Menlyn restaurant has built a reputation as one of Pretoria's most sophisticated dining destinations. Located at Time Square on Aramist Avenue, the restaurant promises world-class dining for every taste with artisanal pizzas, handmade pastas, and perfectly grilled steaks.

The restaurant's upmarket positioning and sophisticated atmosphere can make it easy for diners to lose track of their spending, especially when ordering premium drinks and getting caught up in the dining experience.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi shares similar experiences

South Africans who saw the post shared their own shocking experiences at the same restaurant, with many warning others to be careful.

@petuniamaker put things in perspective:

"At least you have money, unlike those who can't afford to buy a mere mealie meal 🤔"

@marthaleah shared a similar experience:

"Rocket, I know it, we once paid R12000, but at least we were 8."

@mabohlokoa warned against returning:

"We once paid a bill ya R36k moo for my farewell party... I'll never set foot in that place. You lose yourself there."

@khalangamctebula highlighted the amount:

"Someone's salary 🤣"

