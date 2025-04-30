A well-known food reviewer, @BestEverFoodReviewShow, visited a McDonald's in Johannesburg to see what unique South African menu items it offers

He discovered several unique items, including the "boerie breakfast bun" featuring South Africa's traditional sausage, and he was surprised to find hash browns inside sandwiches

South Africans found humour in his fast food adventure, with many commenters suggesting he should have tried authentic local cuisine instead of international fast food chains

A US food reviewer tried SA's McDonald's food and had much to say. Images: @BestEverFoodReviewShow

Source: Facebook

A popular food content creator known for reviewing food across the globe recently shared a video at the end of April of his experience trying McDonald's in South Africa.

The content creator @BestEverFoodReviewShow visited a McDonald's branch in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg, to discover what makes the South African menu unique compared to other countries he's visited.

In the video, the reviewer expressed excitement about trying the local menu items, particularly the "boerie breakfast bun" which features South Africa's traditional boerewors sausage flattened into a patty. He was impressed by the creative use of hash browns inside sandwiches, something he hadn't seen in American McDonald's restaurants.

"Special South African sausage... would McDonald's be daring enough to bring it here and then brand it as something local?" he questioned while examining the menu.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He went on to order several breakfast items, including the Mega McMuffin, boerie breakfast bun, and a unique South African breakfast platter.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Lunch menu discoveries

Not content with just sampling breakfast, the determined reviewer returned later for lunch, ordering a range of items including veggie burgers, chicken fold-overs, and the "McFeast" burger. He particularly enjoyed the chicken fold-over, describing it as pretty decent and appreciating that the bread itself was flavoured.

The reviewer also tried "McFlavour fries" topped with jalapeños and a mystery sauce, the boerie burger, and even a cup of corn, which he was less impressed with, describing it as mushy and watery.

One food reviewer had much to say about SA McDonald's breakfast specials. Images: @BestEverFoodReviewShow

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to food choices

South Africans flooded the comments section, mostly amused that the international food reviewer chose McDonald's over authentic local cuisine.

@NomphiLwaziBhebhe gushed:

"Sonny is in SA yaaay. Burger King is definitely better than McD."

@MarelebohileShaleRakolobe told the reviewer:

"Ohhh no, we have magwinya and atchar for breakfast, and tea and bread 😂"

@KurtParker suggested an alternative:

"Sonny, you should have gotten a South African breakfast at Wimpy😄"

@MelandrieValentine expressed disappointment:

"Sir, you came to South Africa and went to McDonald's 😭 I know it's an experiment, but oom, we have very lekker food that's not McDonald's."

@JadeDavis questioned his choice:

"Why go to McDonald's 😭 Go to spur, go somewhere to get a bunny chow, or better yet, go to a proper SA braai."

@NazeemHartleyJumbo joked:

"A real breakfast is your leftovers from last night!😀"

3 other food stories making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who was shocked by her R22 sandwich from Shoprite.

recently reported on a woman who was shocked by her R22 sandwich from Shoprite. A disappointed customer took to TikTok to call out a retail store for selling her an inedible, rock-hard cupcake.

A food content creator and her husband spent R799 on a date night special at Kream restaurant in Johannesburg, giving their honest review of the three-course meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News