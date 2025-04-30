“We Can’t Love Partying This Much”: Capetonians Enjoy a Coffee Party Before Work, SA Impressed
- A young man shared an early-morning rave adventure at a Cape Town café, for all those who don't mind mingling with people in the morning
- He showcased the city's first-ever coffee rave, inspired by global trends in many cities around the globe
- Social media users praised the alcohol-free event, calling it a fun, fresh way to start the day and a great networking opportunity
Starting your day with a caffeine kick is nothing new, but doing it to the beat of a DJ is next level. A local guy shared Cape Town's first-ever coffee rave, and the vibes were amazing.
The man, TikTok user @phano_styles, shared his journey to the Niche café, attracting many comments from people who felt their cities needed similar vibes in the mornings.
Cape Town hosts a morning rave
The clip starts as @phano_styles heads over to The Niche café for the unique event hosted by The Neighbour Goods. The video showcases attendees enjoying themselves, engaging in conversations over coffee and cupcakes, while others were busy with live art. Before 8am, coffee was sold for just R20, with a cupcake on the house.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
A DJ kept the customers entertained with smooth sounds, getting them ready to start their day. The unique concept of a morning rave without alcohol, but with plenty of coffee, made attendees very happy.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the morning rave idea
The clip sparked a wave of enthusiasm online. Many users expressed excitement about the smart concept, with others suggesting similar events in Johannesburg. Some saw it as a fantastic networking opportunity and a refreshing way to start the day. Others said Cape Town was giving them European vibes.
User @Gontle_Ntshole said:
"This has me curious as to whether it’s going to improve one’s productivity and morale."
User @Lerato Lehoko commented:
"We can’t love partying this much😭😂."
User @spokazijordan added:
"This is for people that work flexible hours bakithi😫 Us with clock machines it doesn’t work tuuuu😂."
User @Itumeleng shared:
"Beautiful and clean": Mzansi woman flexes home makeover, SA peeps rave over stunning transformation
"This is brilliant. In so many ways, you’re not only networking, but you start your day already hyped up. Which means you may actually have a good day."
User @Suraya Petker advised:
"Nah, move this to JHB and it’ll be crowded."
User @Bianca | Content creator said:
"I’m convinced CPT has a touch of European culture🥹😂😂I love it though❤️."
3 Briefly News articles about Capetonians
- A call centre employee advertised the position of social media manager with a low monthly salary in the Mother City, and social media users called them out for exploitation.
- While strolling Cape Town's Camps Bay, an auntie started flirting with a guy next to a red Ferrari, and even asked for his number in front of her husband.
- A woman opened up about the toxic and unsafe environment people in Cape Town's townships are exposed to, advising those who could afford to move to the suburbs to leave for their peace of mind.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za