A young man shared an early-morning rave adventure at a Cape Town café, for all those who don't mind mingling with people in the morning

He showcased the city's first-ever coffee rave, inspired by global trends in many cities around the globe

Social media users praised the alcohol-free event, calling it a fun, fresh way to start the day and a great networking opportunity

Starting your day with a caffeine kick is nothing new, but doing it to the beat of a DJ is next level. A local guy shared Cape Town's first-ever coffee rave, and the vibes were amazing.

The man, TikTok user @phano_styles, shared his journey to the Niche café, attracting many comments from people who felt their cities needed similar vibes in the mornings.

Cape Town hosts a morning rave

The clip starts as @phano_styles heads over to The Niche café for the unique event hosted by The Neighbour Goods. The video showcases attendees enjoying themselves, engaging in conversations over coffee and cupcakes, while others were busy with live art. Before 8am, coffee was sold for just R20, with a cupcake on the house.

A DJ kept the customers entertained with smooth sounds, getting them ready to start their day. The unique concept of a morning rave without alcohol, but with plenty of coffee, made attendees very happy.

SA loves the morning rave idea

The clip sparked a wave of enthusiasm online. Many users expressed excitement about the smart concept, with others suggesting similar events in Johannesburg. Some saw it as a fantastic networking opportunity and a refreshing way to start the day. Others said Cape Town was giving them European vibes.

User @Gontle_Ntshole said:

"This has me curious as to whether it’s going to improve one’s productivity and morale."

User @Lerato Lehoko commented:

"We can’t love partying this much😭😂."

User @spokazijordan added:

"This is for people that work flexible hours bakithi😫 Us with clock machines it doesn’t work tuuuu😂."

User @Itumeleng shared:

"This is brilliant. In so many ways, you’re not only networking, but you start your day already hyped up. Which means you may actually have a good day."

User @Suraya Petker advised:

"Nah, move this to JHB and it’ll be crowded."

User @Bianca | Content creator said:

"I’m convinced CPT has a touch of European culture🥹😂😂I love it though❤️."

