Gauteng police have launched a corruption investigation after a viral video allegedly showed a uniformed officer soliciting bribes

Authorities confirmed the officer has been identified, with a criminal case opened and an internal disciplinary process underway

SAPS condemned the alleged conduct, reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and urging the public to report misconduct to IPID

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A South African Police Service officer. Image: Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Gauteng police management has confirmed that a criminal case of corruption has been opened after a viral social media video allegedly showed a police officer in uniform soliciting a bribe from members of the public.

In efforts to enforce a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, authorities have confirmed that the police officer is currently under investigation. South Africans have welcomed the police’s firm approach to crime, even when it involves members of their own ranks.

Police officer captured accepting bribes

In the footage posted by Yusuf Abramjee on his X account, a police van is seen stopping next to two men on scooter, believed to be delivery riders. The officer exits the vehicle and approaches the first man, patting him down and searching his pockets. He then appears to retrieve what looks like money before placing it into his wallet and instructing the man to enter the police van.

The officer then moves to the second rider, searching his scooter and again appearing to take money before returning to the police vehicle and driving off.

Authorities have confirmed that the officer involved has been identified. A criminal case of corruption has been opened and has been handed over to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for immediate investigation.

An internal disciplinary process has also been launched

The clip of the police officer accepting a bribe:

SAPS condemn the conduct of the police officer

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni strongly condemned the alleged conduct, stating that all police members are expected to uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and professionalism.

He further warned that any officer found guilty of corruption or abuse of public trust will face serious consequences.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, emphasising that soliciting or accepting bribes is a criminal offence and a direct violation of the SAPS Code of Conduct.

Members of the public have been urged not to offer bribes and to report any incidents of corruption, extortion, or misconduct involving police officials through official complaint channels or the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

SAPS investigate bribery claims after social media allegations

In related news, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng launched a threat and risk assessment after social media allegations that officers are releasing illegal immigrants in exchange for bribes.Claims circulating online alleged that officers at several Gauteng police stations, including Hillbrow and Johannesburg Central, arrest foreign nationals, both documented and undocumented, and release them shortly afterwards for payment. The alleged bribes range from R500 to R5,000. These allegations came after a video that went viral showed a vehicle parked behind a police van and a woman, who is not a police officer, opening the SAPS vehicle and letting people out.

The South African Police Service. Image:Randell Roskruge

Source: Getty Images

Gqeberha police reject bribe at roadblock

Previously, Briefly News reported that the SAPS in Gqeberha arrested three suspects after rejecting a R19,500 bribe during a vehicle stop on the N2 near the Coega Industrial Area. During the stop, an inspection allegedly revealed that the licence disc and registration plates did not correspond with the vehicle's description, prompting further checks. The occupants then attempted to bribe the officers with R19,500 in cash in an effort to avoid arrest. The officers immediately reported the matter to their commander and alerted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

Source: Briefly News