A South African woman has gone viral after showcasing a collection of unexpected gifts she received

In her TikTok video, the stunner unpacks a variety of quirky and practical gifts, revealing their impressive price tags, including an R4.9 million apartment and R50,000 caviar

South Africans are reacting in mixed ways, with some admiring the luxury gifts, while others express jealousy and curiosity about the extravagant prices

A South African woman in Johannesburg has captured the attention of social media users after showing off a collection of unexpected gifts she received, along with their prices that left Mzansi buzzing.

In a TikTok video, a woman in Johannesburg showed off her luxe random gifts, including an R4.9M apartment. Image: @conniebabyyy

Woman shows off gifts she got, including R4.9M home

The light-hearted TikTok video was posted by the babe herself under the handle @conniebabyyy, which has since gone viral.

In the clip, the woman enthusiastically unpacks an assortment of random items she was given, ranging from practical to quirky. Each item is accompanied by a running commentary and a price tag, much to the astonishment of viewers.

@conniebabyyy showcased the first item she received, which was her apartment worth R4,900,000, followed by a Woolworths plant valued at R200, a 60-minute massage priced at R1,200, perfumes worth R18,000, Moët champagne that cost R6,000, and caviar worth R50,000.

The woman’s video went viral, gathering over 65K views along with thousands of likes and comments on social media, sparking mixed reactions among people on the internet.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on her hun's luxe gifts

South Africans are buzzing online as they chime in on the luxurious gifts her partner gave her, expressing admiration, jealousy, and curiosity about the prices and uniqueness of each item.

YCN Boutique said:

"Thanks for featuring me lol- maphintsha voice."

Meme was impressed:

"I stood up and applauded."

Stephanie wrote:

"Teach me your ways, please. I am tired of being an independent woman."

Jabulile Mbele was shocked:

"Hahhh! Caviar is 50 thousand South African Rands?!!!! Bathong."

KhosanaD expressed:

"When you got groot, man holding dollars and pounds."

Tia commented:

"Girl!! Congratulations on your home. You cracked the code…please do a dating serious/tips for us."

Lindi shared:

"The peace of mind is the combined value of the other items you listed, and I love it for you!"

Simply_Mandii replied:

"I would love to receive such amazing gifts."

Lulu simply said:

"Love the gifts. So magical, I also want generous friends and family like this."

Sesi Vee added:

"This is beautiful, congrats."

A woman in Johannesburg flexes her luxe random gifts, including an R4.9M apartment, in a TikTok video. Image: @conniebabyyy

