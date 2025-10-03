South African actress Buhle Samuels reportedly opened a protection order against her alleged boyfriend, Vuyisa Mqokiyana

Controversial Musa Khawula posted pictures of a document from the Magistrates' court with the names of Samuels and Mqokiyana

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Samuels allegedly opening a protection order

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Buhle Samuels takes on her alleged boyfriend legally. Image: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Yoh, it seems like the romantic bubble has burst as the South African actress Buhle Samuels has reportedly opened a protection order against her alleged lover, Vuyisa Mqokiyana.

On Friday, 3 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shocked many netizens on social media after he revealed that the former Muvhango actress filed a complaint against her "boyfriend."

Khawula further went on and posted documents from the magistrates' court that are seemingly proof that Buhle had indeed opened a protection order against Asavela Mngqithi's ex-husband, Mqokiyana.

However, this isn't the first time Samuels had trended this year regarding legal issues, as in April 2025, there were claims that she was facing fraud and forgery charges stemming from a Porsche she posted on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He captioned the recent post:

"Buhle Samuels has opened a protection order against her boyfriend, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, whom she stealth from Asavela Mnqithi. Upon finding out Asavela Mnqithi had filed for divorce, as if Asavela Mnqithi hadn't stealth Vuyisa Mqokiyana from his uninteresting first wife."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the alleged protection order

Shortly after the news about Samuels opening a protection order went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@FighterMalesela said:

"We will never fix this system, wena where did you get this docket? You have police in your pocket neh?"

@Theboldman7 wrote:

"When we tell people that Karma exists, and that you lose them how you got them, we are told life doesn’t work like that."

@Kels18969093615 commented:

"Ya, let us not forget that Asavela naye might ALLEGEDLY be the cause of the breakdown of the guy's first marriage, and she went and boasted that you take a person from another person."

@queenmoroka01 questioned:

"So this was filed after she saw Asavela in the Porsche?"

@fistoz231139682 responded:

"It is not the guy's fault that he keeps getting stolen. South Africa has a crime problem, even Washington’s white house knows that. Poor guy, he must try to be safer."

@sindi_bango_ replied:

"Buhle is just bitter; this protection order is a retaliation after being embarrassed by Asavela. Now she’s the biggest loser. This man is a serial cheater."

SA reacts to Buhle Samuels and Vuyisa Mqokiyana's woes. Image: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Nambitha Mpumlwana responds to theft reports

Briefly News previously reported that Nambitha Mpumlwana was arrested for allegedly shoplifting lipstick at a Dis-Chem store.

Nambitha Mpumlwana left her fans with their jaws on the floor after hogging headlines for stealing lipsticks at Dis-Chem at Ferndale Mall. The actress, who became a household name as shrewd businesswoman Mawande Memela on the popular SABC1 soapie Generations, reacted to her arrest with cryptic social media posts.

Source: Briefly News