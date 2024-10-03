Actress Asavela Mqokiyana's recent Instagram post speaking about relationships has been a hot topic

The former Isibaya star shared pictures of herself outside the KZN Division of the High Court recently

Mzansi cracked jokes about her post where she spoke about people being in relationships and the partners before them

South Africans are roasting actress Asavela Mqokiyana following her recent social media post.

Asavela Mqokiyana is allegedly going through a divorce. Image: @asavela_m

Source: Instagram

Actress Asavela Mqokiyana trends

Asavela Mqokiyana will never catch a break following her views on relationships, which left people divided. Her recent Instagram post also sparked a conversation about relationships, but people were more focused on her divorce.

The former Isibaya actress recently trended after she shared pictures of herself outside the KZN Division of the High Court. Her caption also spoke of her closing a chapter.

"My tweets are still there if you guys still wanna make yourselves go crazy," she said.

Asavela then reiterated that people have previous partners who are still in their lives.

SA drags Asavela following post

Controversial Entertainment blogger @MusaKhawula took to X to share the screenshot of the post.

"Asavela Mqokiyana who is both shocked and in disbelief that a man she stealth got stealth from her by Buhle Samuels is currently going through all kinds of hell."

This sparked a variety of reactions online, with people speaking about her relationship with her ex-husband.

@Dingswayo_N shared:

"Why you do on the left must be done on the right."

@snowball_4legs laughed:

"Stage 1 of mgowo🤣"

@Tebogo16_09 added:

"Ke stealth left right and center 😂😂"

@tonymthembu

"Is this some kind of a joke or, because I find it funnier. 😭😂😂😂"

@sirboring_26 stated:

"Musa Unisa must make you a lecturer in Twitter captions. You paint a full picture of cheaterations."

@username_77879 argued:

"She may be right, but going in knowingly?! Aowa banna! And worse, married with kids?! Aowa banna! Both are just animals if the gf knows. Both are Pigs!"

@BayaXabzin shared:

"I know very well this stage of umgowo that she is going through right now."

@TellUnknown mentioned:

"What goes around comes around. The same energy you bring to life is the same you will get back from the universe."

Asavela donates R2000 to Gcina Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African actress Asavela Mqokiyana made a generous donation to fellow star Gcina Mkhize.'

It was also reported that Mqokiyana donated R2000 to the former Isibaya actress after the viral video she posted online.

