South African comedian Dalin Oliver has been actively documenting his experience in Dubai

After being stranded due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, the funny man hilariously narrated what was happening around him, including witnessing a missile attack in real time

His updates have not only reassured fans and family of his safety, but they've also provided much-needed laughs in the midst of the chaos and global uncertainty

Dalin Oliver documented his experience being stranded in Dubai. Image: dalinoliver

Source: Instagram

South African comedian Dalin Oliver is proving that laughter really is the best medicine - even when missiles are flying.

Oliver, who is in the middle of a 90-day tour, found himself unexpectedly caught in the middle of the escalating Middle East tensions and missile attacks while in Dubai and has turned the terrifying situation into a viral masterclass in South African humour.

"I’m stuck in Dubai, that’s right. I’m stuck in Dubai, my fellow South Africans, people of the internet. I'm safe, I'm okay. Everything's good. Family checked up on me. I've checked on them, friends, vice versa. Thank you, I appreciate it."

Dalin explained that the past 48 hours had been "wild," although he was looking forward to travelling to Adelaide Fringe, Australia, for his tour.

While most people would be frantic and panicking, the award-winning comedian has been sharing updates on his Instagram page since 1 March 2026, documenting his "forced vacation" with his signature wit and giving followers a front-row seat to all the madness.

Tensions reached a breaking point on Saturday as Iran retaliated against US and Israeli strikes. A massive drone and missile operation was launched, specifically aimed at US military installations in Gulf cities including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE.

He recalled that while sightseeing, he noticed what he first thought was a plane or a shooting star flying across the sky. The next thing he heard was a loud explosion.

"I'm like, 'Is it fireworks? Is it a shooting star? What is it? It sounds like an aeroplane.' The next thing we hear (mimicking the sound of the blasts). My bru, it’s a missile! A missile, my bru, in real-time! A missile being intercepted."

Dalin Oliver said he saw missiles in the sky while in Dubai. Image: dalinoliver

Source: Instagram

He would later check his flight, only to learn that it had been cancelled. For safety concerns, the UAE announced closures of its airspace, which left over 20,000 travellers stranded. However, Oliver expressed that he was not without shelter.

This, after the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi issued a letter to hotel establishments requesting that they extend stranded guests' stay until they were able to depart, and offered to cover the costs.

"The government has done an amazing job in keeping the calmness and safety amongst the locals, who live here, and the individuals who are on holiday or in transit. Coming from Cape Town, South Africa, I've never experienced this before."

In his later updates, the comedian mentioned that the missile strikes were consistent and sounded like a "hair dryer that's close to you." However, despite the chaos, he reassured supporters that he was safe and at peace.

Watch the comedian's updates below.

Dalin Oliver finally makes it out of Dubai

His latest post, shared on Tuesday, 3 March, was an update to reveal that he had finally gotten a flight out of Dubai to Australia, where he is expected to host his upcoming show in Adelaide Fringe.

Dalin expressed gratitude to those who have been checking on him and sending prayers, while also keeping those still stuck in Dubai in his thoughts.

"Thanks to everyone for all the love and support. I appreciate you. Good luck to everyone who is still in this difficult situation."

Watch Dalin Oliver's video below.

