A man from South Africa shared footage of missile interceptions in Qatar amid the ongoing war

Iran's missile attacks mostly targeted countries with American military bases

South Africans expressed concern for safety in response to the conflict, as calls for peace increase

The missiles in Qatar took many people by surprise. Image: -.

Source: Getty Images

Josh Kirkhoff, a South African man based in Qatar, shared the heart-stopping moment when the Qatari government intercepted missiles that were coming from Iran. The video ignited a conversation about the ongoing war in the Middle East.

According to the BBC, the Iranian government launched missiles and drones that targeted Middle Eastern countries with American military bases, such as Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, in retaliation after the United States and Israel attacked the country. The publication reported that President Donald Trump revealed that the operation aimed to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Josh, who took to his TikTok account on 1 March 2026, aimed his camera at the night sky, showing explosions and loud bangs from the interception.

Although it was a life-threatening situation to be in, Josh humorously referred to the state of an Eastern Cape city, writing:

"Dodging missiles like potholes back in East London."

Watch the TikTok video posted below:

Qatar missile interception sparks a conversation

Social media users headed to the comment section, wondering about Josh's safety and spoke about the other countries experiencing similar frightening circumstances.

Iran reportedly struck the city of Dubai on Sunday, 1 March 2026. Image: FADEL SENNA

Source: Getty Images

@lethabofela said to Josh:

"I hope you're safe, bruh."

@ronelswart0 wrote in the comment section:

"Please stay safe. Our prayers are with you and every South African there."

A stunned @kat911_drew remarked:

"What a story to tell, especially when we don't have these around."

@spiriteternal50 told the online community:

"The world is becoming so scary! I am even appreciating loadshedding and my beautiful potholes."

