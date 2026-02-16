President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the African Union Summit about the conflict in African countries

Ramaphosa attended the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and touched on the instability and wars on the continent

Ramaphosa also commented on the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Summit

Cyril Ramaphosa said South Sudan's internal conflict must end. Image: @PresidencyZA

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the state of conflict in Africa at the 39th African Union (AU) Summit, which was held at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia from 14 to 15 February 2026. He also called for peace and stability in South Sudan.

The Presidency posted a video of Ramaphosa delivering his remarks at the AU Ad-Hoc High Level Committee on South Sudan, which is chaired by South Africa. He praised South Sudan’s president, Salva Kirr Mayardit’s presence at the sitting. He said that Mayardit’s presence is a sign of his commitment to peace and stability in South Sudan.

Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on South Sudan conflict

Ramaphosa stated that eight years after the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, the progress has admittedly been slow. He said that South Africa is here to support the peace process in South Sudan. Speaking on the sidelines, Ramaphosa said that the African Union is becoming sharper and more modernised in the way it works.

He added that South Sudan and other countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, are facing enormous challenges. Ramaphosa said that the C5 Committee has crafted a clear roadmap that will move the country forward. He also said that the elections in South Sudan should proceed and not be postponed.

Ramaphosa remarked that a ceasefire between the warring factions in the civil war that has ravaged the country since 2013 should ensue. He also called for the release of captives and that the preparation of the elections should proceed without delay. Ramaphosa pointed out that the agreement will result in the resolution of South Sudan. He added that the Committee called on all parties in Sudan to cease hostilities and find a way to resolve the internal strife.

Cyril Ramaphosa was pleased that there was progress in bringing peace to South Sudan. Image: @PresidencyZA

Ramaphosa on the DRC

Ramaphosa pointed out that there are a number of peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He spoke after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was withdrawn from the country after a peacekeeping mission that lasted for over 20 years. He said that there will be a way forward for the conflict in the country.

Recently, the SANDF was part of a mission of the Southern African Development Community’s peacekeeping efforts after conflict between the M23 and the DRC military displaced thousands and resulted in a high number of deaths. The SAMIDRC Mission, as it was called, withdrew its forces from the country in June 2025.

