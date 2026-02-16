Cyril Ramaphosa Weighs In on Conflict in Africa at AU Summit
- President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the African Union Summit about the conflict in African countries
- Ramaphosa attended the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and touched on the instability and wars on the continent
- Ramaphosa also commented on the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Summit
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the state of conflict in Africa at the 39th African Union (AU) Summit, which was held at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia from 14 to 15 February 2026. He also called for peace and stability in South Sudan.
The Presidency posted a video of Ramaphosa delivering his remarks at the AU Ad-Hoc High Level Committee on South Sudan, which is chaired by South Africa. He praised South Sudan’s president, Salva Kirr Mayardit’s presence at the sitting. He said that Mayardit’s presence is a sign of his commitment to peace and stability in South Sudan.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on South Sudan conflict
Ramaphosa stated that eight years after the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, the progress has admittedly been slow. He said that South Africa is here to support the peace process in South Sudan. Speaking on the sidelines, Ramaphosa said that the African Union is becoming sharper and more modernised in the way it works.
He added that South Sudan and other countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, are facing enormous challenges. Ramaphosa said that the C5 Committee has crafted a clear roadmap that will move the country forward. He also said that the elections in South Sudan should proceed and not be postponed.
Ramaphosa remarked that a ceasefire between the warring factions in the civil war that has ravaged the country since 2013 should ensue. He also called for the release of captives and that the preparation of the elections should proceed without delay. Ramaphosa pointed out that the agreement will result in the resolution of South Sudan. He added that the Committee called on all parties in Sudan to cease hostilities and find a way to resolve the internal strife.
Ramaphosa on the DRC
Ramaphosa pointed out that there are a number of peace initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He spoke after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was withdrawn from the country after a peacekeeping mission that lasted for over 20 years. He said that there will be a way forward for the conflict in the country.
Recently, the SANDF was part of a mission of the Southern African Development Community’s peacekeeping efforts after conflict between the M23 and the DRC military displaced thousands and resulted in a high number of deaths. The SAMIDRC Mission, as it was called, withdrew its forces from the country in June 2025.
United States economist calls for African unity
In a related article, Briefly News reported that United States economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs urged African countries to unite. He also spoke on the sidelines of the AU Summit.
Sachs criticised the U.S. government’s presence in Africa and its approach to African countries. He said that a partnership between China and the continent is crucial for its growth.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.