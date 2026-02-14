Columbia University Professor of Economics, Jeffrey Sachs, is unimpressed with the United States’s economic activity in Africa

Speaking on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, Sachs accused the U.S. of trying to create a second Scramble for Africa

South Africans discussed Sachs’s views, especially on the call for unity between African states and a stronger relationship with China

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist with 10 years of experience, offered valuable insights into South Africa’s business environment during his three years at Vutivi Business News.

Jeffrey Sachs is not happy with how the US deals with Africa and has called for unity between African states. Image: Abdülhamid Hoba/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — United States economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs’s criticism of the United States government’s economic activity in Africa sparked a lively conversation online about unity between African economies.

Sachs spoke on the sidelines of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 14 February 2026. The Summit will conclude on 15 February. SABC News journalist Sophie Mokoena posted a video of Sachs speaking on her @Sophie_Mokoena X account. Sachs said the United States leadership knows nothing about Africa. They do, however, know about cobalt, diamonds, and other minerals and other natural resources. Sachs accused the United States of wanting a Scramble for Africa. He remarked that Africa does not need a Scramble, but development.

Sachs discusses what Africa needs

Sachs observed that African Unity is important. He added that Africa’s partnerships with China and the Arab League are also important. This, he noted, is necessary so that Africa is not scrambled by a few existing powers that see Africa as being exploited.

“I’m sad to say that it’s been a long time since Europe saw Africa for exploitation. It’s been a long time since the United States saw Africa for exploitation. Africa needs development. It can achieve it now. It can make rapid growth if it is unified,” he said.

Watch Sachs speaking on X here:

South Africa’s relationship with China and the US

The South African government has been strengthening its ties with China. Recently, the two nations signed an agreement on 6 February that will allow South African businesses to export duty-free goods to China. The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, signed the deal with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in Beijing, China.

South Africa and China penned a sweet deal that will benefit Mzansi businesses. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

The deal, called the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement, covers trade, new energy, multilateral, and investment cooperation. The signing of the deal came shortly after the United States government signed a one-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). Tau welcomed the inclusion of South Africa despite a tense diplomatic and economic relationship with the United States.

Netizens debate Sachs’s opinion

South Africans shared a variety of views on Sachs speaking about the need for unity and China’s investment in the continent.

Unathi Afrika said:

“I cannot believe foreign scholars and development practitioners have to keep preaching unity to us while we on the continent are proud to hold on to these unviable bantustans!”

Timothy Muvuti asked:

“Do African leaders genuinely believe in continental unification, or have Pan-African ideals become convenient rhetoric that serves national interests while avoiding the uncomfortable surrendering of sovereignty, resources, and power that true unity would demand?”

David Objection Ngong remarked:

“He says African unity is so important, but there’s no African unity. There are only criminal ruling elites gathered in Ethiopia to betray Africans.”

Riaan disagreed:

“Shem, he has no idea that Africa is already resource-colonised by China.”

The Lasgidi Farmer Podcast observed:

“The real partnership Africa needs is with fellow African countries. China could offer more of a beneficial relationship than the U.S.”

Gwede Mantashe criticises DRC deal with USA

In another article related to the U.S. and Africa, Briefly News reported that Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe criticised the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and allegedly accused the country of selling out. This was after the DRC signed a partnership agreement with the U.S. in December 2025.

Mantashe spoke at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Western Cape. He said the DRC must look into the interests of the continent and not its self-interest.

