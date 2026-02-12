Gwede Mantashe criticises the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for its minerals deal with the United States of America

The DRC mining minister defended the partnership between his country and the US, asserting that it was beneficial for both parties

South Africans weighed in on Mantashe's comments, sharing mixed reactions to his thoughts about the DRC and the US relationship

WESTERN CAPE – Gwede Mantashe has reportedly accused the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of ‘selling out’, but his comments have sparked a debate online among South Africans.

Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, allegedly lashed out at the DRC at the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. The indaba was held from 9 to 12 February 2026, and even featured a delegation from the United States.

During a closed ministerial meeting at the indaba, Mantashe commented on the fellow African country’s recent minerals deal with the USA. The DRC signed a partnership agreement with the US in December 2025.

What did Mantashe say?

According to two African analysts who witnessed the exchange, Mantashe criticised the DRC’s mining minister, Louis Watum Kabamba.

Mantashe later told Daily Maverick that he did not call the DRC a sellout but did indicate that they were not considering continental interests by agreeing to a deal with the US.

“We didn’t call them that. We said they must look into the interest of the continent, not the self-interest of the DRC,” he said.

Mantashe noted that the DRC was excluded from the Trump administration’s high import tariffs as a result of the critical minerals deal, saying that the US was employing a “divide and conquer” strategy in Africa.

How did Kabamba respond?

The DRC minister defended the deal, saying that it was mutually beneficial. He added that the DRC was looking after its own national interest by diversifying its trade partners.

Kabamba also explained that he recently returned from Washington, where the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, convened a meeting of 54 countries to discuss co-operation in developing critical minerals.

South Africans debate Mantashe’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Mantashe’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Khaya Mwanda said:

“It is correct that Africa must become a block like the EU and talk in one voice, not as individual countries. It can make a big difference in dealing with critical issues that may arise.”

Lulama Prudence Mavuso agreed:

“That is true. Africa must unite so that when dark days come, they must be sure that they rely on their economy.”

Zoe Buchan stated:

“Well, it's their country, so surely they don't need our minister telling them who they should make a deal with.”

Renusha Narismulu added:

“Africa is the least united continent on earth. Let each country do what it wants.”

Mark Albrektsen noted:

“When China and Russia have deals with them, he says nothing.”

Liz Buchholz suggested:

“Shouldn't you focus on what's going down in SA? Sort out your own house before interfering elsewhere.”

