The Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, weighed in on United States President Donald Trump's decision to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)

Trump signed a bill reauthorising the AGOA for one more year as part of a larger omnibus spending bill after the US House initially passed a three-year extension

Tau said that he was happy that South Africa was still part of the AGOA, and netizens weighed in on Trump's decision to extend AGOA with South Africa as part of it

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, welcomed United States President Donald Trump's decision to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for one more year on 4 February 2026.

According to SABC News, Tau said that the AGOA extension was welcomed. He added that the decision creates a platform for the South African government to continue engaging with the United States government about how the AGOA will plan out going forward and what the structure will be.

Parks Tau weighs in on AGOA

Tau also said that it is difficult for businesses to plan around something that will be rolled out in the next eight months, with the uncertainty of what comes in the next year. However, the statement that the AGOA has been renewed, even if it is for a year, gives a sense of hope for further engagement.

The U.S. House initially approved a three-year extension after voting took place on 13 January 2026. Representatives voted by 340 to 54 to pass the renewal of the AGOA after the Committee of Ways and Means approved its extension. Representatives held different views: Democrat Terri Sewell said the agreement benefited both Africa and the United States. Republican Jason Smith said that there would be a party in Moscow and Beijing.

Netizens discuss AGOA and Trump's decision

South Africans weighed in on Trump's decision to extend the AGOA and on what it meant for South Africa. Some wanted South Africa to disassociate itself from the AGOA.

Tseko Motaung said:

"Mxm. We should move away from AGOA. There are more markets in Asia, South America and Europe. Stop being puppets for the U.S."

Makhosini TheArt Maziya said:

"The orange man has come to the reality that the AGOA is useless without South Africa."

Gavin Flanagan said:

"They are not doing it for the ANC. They're doing it for South Africans."

Mthunzi Dlubeni said:

"Don't just engage the U.S. Find alternatives soon."

Boitumelo Elliot Sepato said:

"We will not be bullied."

US Senator calls South Africa the US's enemy

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Republican John Kennedy declared South Africa an enemy of the United States. He made his remarks during a discussion on the extension of the AGOA.

Kennedy spoke on 9 December 2025 in the Senate. Addressing Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, he asked if South Africa could be separated from the AGOA. He added that South Africa has close ties with the US's enemies, and as such, the country must be declared the enemy of the U.S.

