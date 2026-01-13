The United States House of Congress has given the green light to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act for three years

The voting took place on 13 January 2025, and the agreement is expected to expire on 31 December 2028

An expert spoke to Briefly News about the impact the agreement could have on South Africa in light of tensions with the United States

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — An international relations expert weighed in on the United States' House of Representatives decision to approve a three-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) on 13 January 2026.

According to News24, the House of Representatives voted by 340 votes to 54 to pass the renewal of the AGOA, which will be in effect until 31 December 2028. Republican representative Jason Smith said that there would be a party in Moscow and Beijing. Democrat Terri Sewell said that the pact benefited both Africa and the United States. The bill must stillbe voted on in the Senate. President Donald Trump must sign it before it becomes law.

Impact of AGOA extension on South Africa

Speaking to Briefly News, Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE, said it remained uncertain whether South Africa will be excluded, given the strained diplomatic relations between Washington and Pretoria. He pointed out that the rand was trading a touch weaker at R16.40 in the morning.

How the AGOA agreement was extended

The Committee on Ways and Means voted in favour of the extension of the AGOA on 11 December 2025. However, questions about South Africa's participation linger in the face of the diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The Committee did not comment on South Africa's participation.

One of the Senators opposing the extension of the AGOA was John Kennedy. He appeared before the Senate and pressed that South Africa must be excluded from the AGOA. He argued that South Africa is an enemy of the United States because of its alliances with nations like Iran, China, and Russia. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said South Africa's exclusion from the AGOA was under consideration.

US Senator slams SA for hosting naval drills

In a related article, Briefly News reported that United States Senator Jim Risch criticised Pretoria for hosting naval exercises with China, Iran, and Russia, nations it considers its enemies. This was as the Will for Peace joint naval exercises commenced near False Bay in the Western Cape on 8 January 2026.

Risch, who is the chairperson of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, posted on and slammed the government. He said that the African National Congress-led government hid behind a claim of non-alignment but was hosting America's chief adversaries. He said that Trump was right to treat South Africa as an adversary of the US, calling for stronger action against the country.

