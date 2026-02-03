The Economic Freedom Fighters were on the receiving end of South African jokes after it joined the rest of the country in congratulating musician Tyla for her latest Grammy Award win

Tyla clinched the award for Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, which was hosted in Los Angeles by comedian Trevor Noah

Some South Africans joked that the party was attempting to associate itself with success, while others were unhappy with how the party wrote Tyla's name

Tyla clinched another Grammy Award. Image: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

GAUTENG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated musician Tyla's Grammy Award win on social media. South Africans were not happy with the party congratulating Tyla and blasted it.

The Red Berets posted the congratulatory message on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account on 2 February 2026. This was the day after the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony, which was held in Los Angeles, California, on 1 February. South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the awards.

EFF congratulates Tyla

In the post, the EFF used Tyla's second name and surname, Laura Seethal. However, the party placed "Tyla" in inverted commas, seemingly to suggest that Tyla is a nickname. The party called the achievement a powerful affirmation of African excellence on the global stage, and a proud moment for South Africa and the continent.

View the full tweet on X here:

What award did Tyla win?

Tyla won the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for her song Push 2 Start. She was nominated alongside musicians like Burna Boy, Davido, Eddy Kenzo, and Ayra Starr. She won her first Grammy in 2024 for her hit single, Water. Push 2 Start was released nine months later. Tyla also won the award two days after she celebrated her 24th birthday.

Tyla won a Grammy for her song, Push 2 Start. Image: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What did South Africans say?

South African social media users in the Red Berets' comment section did not pull their punches. Some were unhappy that Tyla's first name was put in inverted commas.

Ntokozo asked:

"Why put Tyla in quotes as though it's not her real name?"

Martin Van Der Bijl said:

"EFF trying to associate itself with success is funny."

Lifeofaghettostar said:

"Tyla will never vote for the EFF. She's a patriot."

JDJ said:

"Tyla is not part of the EFF. My God, the EFF is so desperate for relevance that they will climb on any bandwagon, uninvited, and by so doing politicise something that is not political."

Mr Flirtatious said:

"She should sue the EFF for damaging her brand. Only domkops associate with the EFF."

