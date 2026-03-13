A South African content creator turned a recent international scandal into comedy with a dramatic tannie gossip skit

Mzansi viewers online said the clip perfectly captured how neighbourhood gossip often spreads when big news breaks

The viral TikTok video showed how social media users often process shocking stories through humour, especially of celebs

South Africans have a way of turning even serious headlines into comedy. A new tannie gossip skit did exactly that, leaving viewers laughing at a scandal that recently made international news.

The picture on the left showed the social media comedian who created a Tannie gossip skit. Image: @unwokepope

Source: TikTok

A content creator had social media users laughing after sharing a humorous skit inspired by the recent Viljoen supermarket scandal. The video was posted by content creator, comedian and TikTok user @unwokepope on 12 March 2026 and featured a dramatic Tannie gossip performance that mocked the situation.

The clip joked about the arrest of Mel Viljoen and her husband, Petrus 'Peet' Viljoen, who were reportedly detained in the United States. Reports stated that the couple had been accused of stealing groceries worth more than R87,000 from a Publix supermarket in Boca Raton, Florida.

Comedian mocks Viljoen shoplifting scandal

Investigators alleged that the pair used a ticket-switching scheme where cheaper items were scanned while more expensive goods were placed in the bags. Authorities said the transactions took place over several months, with surveillance footage and transaction records documenting numerous unscanned items. The police report reads:

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“This review showed the same two suspects failing to scan numerous assorted items in their transactions. Both suspects actively engaged in the fraudulent activity together. Across all 52 transactions the suspects failed to scan 392 assorted items."

Police reports suggested that the couple had returned to the store repeatedly while the scheme was taking place. Despite the allegations, Mel reportedly claimed that she acted alone and said she had been in survival mode because she had not been able to work in the US due to visa issues. The parody video by user @unwokepope recreated the situation in the form of exaggerated neighbourhood gossip, with the comedian acting like a typical chatty tannie sharing the latest scandal.

Screenshot from the comedy skit referenced the Viljoen grocery theft allegations. Image: @unwokepope

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Judy wrote:

“I rest my case, the info is way too much.”

Fakuofakayomlulek wrote:

“They must come back to Brakpan.”

LekwaM wrote:

“They must come back to Pietersburg.”

LoloZAR wrote:

“‘A whisk they were willing to take.’”

AnnelineG wrote:

“Oh no, taking a whisk.”

Ivan du Plooy wrote:

“Skerp en op jou tone né. Translation: Sharp and on your toes, right.”

Nakkie v Tonder wrote:

“Wisk.”

Melanie van der Merwe wrote:

“Skerp. Translation: Sharp.”

Matilda wrote:

“Peetweet lyk soos bollie sonder sy orange fake tan. Translation: Peetweet looks like Bollie without his orange fake tan.”

NondoPOV wrote:

“No, you’re wicked.”

Jazz Elwood wrote:

“Grocery store.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about skits

A Johannesburg comedian posted another skit mimicking Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya's testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

A comedy skit showing a domestic worker taking cleaning instructions a little too literally quickly gained traction on social media.

A motorist and a car guard created a skit about the consequences of not providing a tip, leaving Mzansi viewers in stitches.

Source: Briefly News