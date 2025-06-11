SANDF Confirms That First Group of Soldiers Deployed to DRC Will Arrive on 13 June 2025
- The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the soldiers deployed to the DRC are making their way back to the country
- The first group of soldiers is expected to arrive in the country on 13 June 2025 after a deployment that lasted for over a year
- The soldiers will arrive at the Air Force Base Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein, but South Africans had mixed feelings about their return and initial deployment
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG— The first group of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on a peacekeeping mission will arrive in the country on 13 June 2025.
SANDF soldiers to arrive in SA
According to SABC News, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, and members of the Military Command Council will be at the Air Force Base Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein. Free State at midday to welcome the troops back.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The withdrawal from the DRC happened because the leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have decided to allow the M23 and the DRC to engage in peace talks. This is despite M23 making significant gains by capturing parts of the DRC.
The withdrawal route went through Sake in the Eastern DRC via Rwanda to Tanzania, where the troops assembled. The SANDF was part of the SADC peacekeeping mission to restore peace and security in the eastern parts of the DRC.
What you need to know about the DRC mission
- 189 SANDF soldiers returned on 25 February from the DRC, and some of them were reportedly pregnant
- Military leaders of the SADC countries met with leaders of the DRC and M23 and prepared for SADC troops to be withdrawn from the country
- Motshekga confirmed that plans to bring the troops back to South Africa were underway in April
- The soldiers began their withdrawal through Rwanda into Tanzania on 1 May after the peacekeeping mission came to an end
- Motshekga said that the SANDF's mission was a success and said that member states operated under very difficult conditions
South Africans discuss the withdrawal
Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post discussed the withdrawal.
Molebogeng Antonette More said:
"Welcome home, brothers and sisters. We pray that everyone comes back safely."
Bradley Godfrey said:
"Please come home and watch borders for any illegal crossing."
Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe said:
"Well done, SANDF, for defending our equipment as well as the citizens of the DRC."
Vusumzi Mthimkhulu Ludidi said:
"Now that's something to celebrate about. Welcome back home, brothers and sisters."
ANCYL condemns SANDF deployment at Eastern Cape march
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Youth League condemned the presence of members of the SANDF at a march organised for rape victim Cwecwe in the Eastern Cape.
The Youth League said that members of the SANDF were present outside of the Bergview College school. They were also at the Matatiele Community Hall, and the Youth League said their presence intimidated marchers.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za