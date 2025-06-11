The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the soldiers deployed to the DRC are making their way back to the country

The first group of soldiers is expected to arrive in the country on 13 June 2025 after a deployment that lasted for over a year

The soldiers will arrive at the Air Force Base Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein, but South Africans had mixed feelings about their return and initial deployment

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

SANDF soldiers will begin returning to SA in 13 June 2025. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— The first group of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on a peacekeeping mission will arrive in the country on 13 June 2025.

SANDF soldiers to arrive in SA

According to SABC News, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, and members of the Military Command Council will be at the Air Force Base Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein. Free State at midday to welcome the troops back.

The withdrawal from the DRC happened because the leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have decided to allow the M23 and the DRC to engage in peace talks. This is despite M23 making significant gains by capturing parts of the DRC.

The withdrawal route went through Sake in the Eastern DRC via Rwanda to Tanzania, where the troops assembled. The SANDF was part of the SADC peacekeeping mission to restore peace and security in the eastern parts of the DRC.

The SANDF soldiers will be in SA. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the DRC mission

South Africans discuss the withdrawal

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post discussed the withdrawal.

Molebogeng Antonette More said:

"Welcome home, brothers and sisters. We pray that everyone comes back safely."

Bradley Godfrey said:

"Please come home and watch borders for any illegal crossing."

Sikhona Makhosanzima Gebashe said:

"Well done, SANDF, for defending our equipment as well as the citizens of the DRC."

Vusumzi Mthimkhulu Ludidi said:

"Now that's something to celebrate about. Welcome back home, brothers and sisters."

