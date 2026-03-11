The new United States ambassador to South Africa, Brent Bozell III, has seemingly changed his approach to the singing of the "Kill the Boer" song

Bozell recently criticised the song and stated that it was hate speech, even though courts in South Africa declared that it did not constitute hate speech

However, Bozell expressed the United States government's views on the song, which President Donald Trump had previously criticised

Brent Bozell withdrew his scathing criticism on the "Kill the Boer" chant. Images: Kris Conner/ Stringer via Getty Images and Per-Anderson Petersson/ AFP via Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — United States ambassador Brent Bozell III has adopted a different stance on the singing of the Kill the Boer chant, which he recently criticised. He shared the United States' view on the song on 11 March 2026.

Bozell posted a short statement on his @USAmbRSA X account, one day after he attended a conference held by BizNews in Hermanus, Western Cape, on 10 March. Bozell said that while his personal view of the song is that it constituted hate speech, the US government respected the independence and findings of South Africa's judiciary, which found that the song did not constitute hate speech.

