The EFF condemned US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell's comments as interference in South Africa's sovereignty

The party asserted that US pressure on South Africa's domestic issues undermines diplomatic respect and sovereignty

This follows remarks made by Bozell during an address at the BizNews Conference in Hermanus

The EFF has criticised comments made by the United States ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III.

Source: Twitter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised comments made by the United States ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III, describing them as interference in the country's domestic and foreign policy.

Threats and remarks made by Bozell

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, the party said it strongly condemned what it described as threats and remarks made by Bozell during an address at the BizNews Conference in Hermanus. According to the EFF, Bozell suggested that continued United States private-sector investment in South Africa could depend on the country's policy direction, including its stance on issues such as expropriation without compensation and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

The party also took issue with Bozell's reported remarks about the struggle song “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer”, which South African courts have previously ruled constitutes protected political expression in certain contexts. The EFF said the United States has no authority over South Africa's domestic or foreign policy agenda and rejected what it described as external pressure from Washington. The party further argued that diplomatic engagement should respect South Africa's sovereignty and institutions, including its courts, legislature and executive.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding what the EFF said.

@NataliaSashaCat said:

"How many companies have American shareholders?"

@Gadfly342043 said:

"Political disagreements should be expressed through statements like this, not profanities. But sovereignty cannot mean the world is obliged to accept controversial rulings."

@trivial_hub said:

"Iran and Venezuela also thought the USA had no say, until they SAID."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"He is in South Africa, please have a meeting with him and tell him in his face."

@TheGodhead07 said:

"I was shocked by his utterances. Thank you, EFF, for standing up for South Africans."

The party also took issue with Bozell's reported remarks about the struggle song "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer."

Source: Twitter

