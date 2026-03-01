On Saturday, 28 February 2026, Eva Modika took to her official Instagram account and shared a statement revealing that she was stuck in Dubai

Eva Modika publicly appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to assist her in returning home

Her plea sparked debate online, with some criticising her for seeking government help

South African reality TV star Eva Modika sparked reactions after revealing that she is stranded in Dubai and appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa for help to return home.

Modika’s appeal comes as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the temporary partial closure of its airspace amid growing tensions after the United States and Israel launched a military operation in Iran.

What was Eva Modika doing in Dubai when she got stranded?

In a public statement penned on Saturday, 28 February 2026, Eva Modika shared that she was in Dubai to celebrate her birthday and for professional reasons.

She claimed that she had incurred financial losses totalling a quarter of a million Rand after her gigs were cancelled due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Part of the statement reads:

“I was booked in Dubai as a DJ and reality TV personality. Due to the current circumstances, events have been disrupted, and all flights have been suspended. As a result, I have suffered financial losses amounting to approximately R250,000.”

What did Eva Modika ask President Ramaphosa to do?

Eva Modika appealed to President Ramaphosa and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to help her and other South Africans in Dubai return home.

“I am therefore appealing to the President of the Republic of South Africa and the DIRCO authorities to urgently intervene and assist South African citizens who are affected and currently in the region. We respectfully request guidance, support, and possible evacuation measures to ensure our safe return home,” the statement further reads.

Popular blogger MDNNews reshared Eva Modika’s statement on X (Twitter).

Read Eva Modika’s full statement below:

SA reacts after Eva Modika reveals she's stuck in Dubai

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some criticised Eva Modika, others criticised President Ramaphosa for not being proactive and warning South Africans before matters escalated, while several proposed solutions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Annihilator_rsa said:

“It's not easy to evacuate South Africans from Dubai now that it's been bombed and flights have been suspended. I think Ramaphosa should have warned South Africans in Dubai way before Iran’s strike or when other countries were warning their citizens to return.”

@TheDeveloperess asked:

“That’s what travel insurance is for. These countries don’t allow you in without, so why are we writing to the president instead of your insurer? Or did she sneak in without it?”

@TS_Mbongwa questioned:

“Did she report to President Cyril Ramaphosa before leaving for Dubai?”

@pecson007 highlighted:

“If airspace is closed, there is nothing the government can do except to see if she's in a safe place.”

