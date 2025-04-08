A woman hit back at a hater who said she looked like she came from a low-income household by flexing her well-off family

The lady showed that her father was an accomplished surgeon, that her mom was a successful engineer, and that her brother was an accountant

People across the internet applauded the TikTokker for her intense response and wondered where the negative person went

A lady proved to a hater that she is not from a low income household by flexing with her family. Image: tfay_10

Source: TikTok

A lady received a rude comment from a hater named Nickname, implying that she came from a low income household. The woman then shared all the accomplishments and qualifications of her family, showing how well off they were. People across the internet were astounded by the comeback, and wondered where the original commenter went.

Clapback of the century

TikTokker tfay_10 is the one who dished out the hefty come back. She shared how her father was a surgeon who had initially came to the US with around $200 to his name. Her mother is a civil engineer who now owns a home building company. She then shared her brother who is an accountant and a senior staff for the world's largest owner and operator of private clubs.

See the video below:

The flexing continues

The next family member the lady showed off was another extremely accomplished brother. The dude was a future attorney and was literally paid to go to university because of how brilliant he was. The clip ends with the lady showing off her accomplishments and pointing out that she will become a future attorney.

The lady comes from an incredibly educated background. Image: Chuck Savage

Source: Getty Images

A closer look at the woman's profile on TikTok also shows that she comes from a well-off family. One clip shows her in her large family home, and another shows her on a luxurious vacation.

People across the internet loved the sassiness the woman gave.

Read the comments below:

Sara said:

"Nickname is giving wannabe makeup influencer who just got recruited to join an MLM. A real girl boss."

Monique Nwala mentioned:

"Definitely the classic Nigerian family. Congrats to y'all! Let's keep being great 🙂"

Caprilikethepants commented:

"Now sis… you know darn well they can’t read this. You gotta use shapes 🤭 Anyways love me some black excellence 🥰"

Walter Pickney shared:

'This is exactly what Kendrick meant when he said, “Sometimes you got to pop out and show ‘em!”'

Duks🌺 said:

"Na this kind bragging right I want for my kids 🙏❤️"

Penélope | lifestyle mentioned:

"If we come from struggle they judge. If we come from privilege they judge. Baby WIN ANYWAY!!!!! ✨"

forest.church posted:

"The massive amounts of success is giving Nigerian... Final answer."

Briefly News previously reported that some bottle girls in a night club were ignored by the men there while they were putting on a grand show for them.

A strange video showed a woman confidently petting a pet shark without any concerns for her safety. She rubbed its back and touched its face.

A teacher was startled by a learner because of a prank they pulled. The prank was done in honour of April Fools day.

A teacher was startled by a learner because of a prank they pulled. The prank was done in honour of April Fools day.

