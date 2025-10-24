Tyla officially dropped her highly anticipated single Chanel on Friday, 24 October 2025, along with a music video

Her stylist for the video disclosed that Tyla wore rare belts that retail at a whopping R347,000 each, among other luxury items

Social media users went wild with reactions when they saw the visuals, with some praising the lavish budget

Tyla wore Chanel outfits worth millions in her new music video. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has finally released her new single, Chanel. The song became a topic of discussion days before its release after American rapper Yung Miami accused Tyla of stealing her song.

On Friday, 24 October 2025, Tyla released her catchy song, Chanel. She also released a music video directed by Los Angeles-based director Aerin Moreno, who also directed her award-winning music video Push 2 Start.

Tyla stuns in luxury Chanel pieces worth millions in new music video

In line with the Chanel theme, Tyla wore pieces from the luxury French brand throughout the music video. One of the standout pieces from the music video is a Chanel Spring/Summer 2013 hula-hoop bag.

The music video’s opening scene features Tyla in a Chanel quilted bomber jacket from the Fall/Winter 1991 collection, paired with Karl Lagerfeld accessories. Ron Hartleben styled the Grammy-winning singer for the video shoot.

In an interview with Vogue, Ron Hartleben shared that one of the belts that Tyla wore cost an eye-popping $20,000 (approximately R347,000) each. He shared how he managed to get the rare Chanel pieces for Tyla's music video, which cost a fortune to rent. Ron Hartleben said:

“She's wearing these belts that are each like $20,000 at full retail, these classic Karl leather pieces, it was so cool to put them together. I did have to sign my life away in case things broke. But nothing broke!”

Fans react after Tyla stuns in Chanel pieces in new music video

After a Tyla fan page, TygersAccess shared the update on X, social media users erupted with reactions. Some applauded her record label for finally breaking the bank.

Here are some of the comments:

@galsen00221 gushed:

“Oh, the budget is HEAVY.”

@tifnyblinxxxx laughed:

“Epic swiped that black Amex card 😂😂😂”

Tyla stunned in outfits worth millions of Rands in her new music video. Image: TylaVevo

Source: Youtube

