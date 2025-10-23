Tyla spoke in a recent interview about the women she admired growing up, naming Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa

The Water hitmaker lamented the late singers' stardom and infectious music that resonated with her and fellow South Africans. She said that she wanted to be like them

This ignited cheers among her local supporters, who admired Tyla's honesty and the influence Fassie and Mathosa had on young artists during their time

Tyla was inspired by Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa. Images: Foto24/ Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Image, Jo Hale/Getty Images

South African singer Tyla recently opened up about the female artists she looked up to growing up.

Ahead of Glamour magazine's highly anticipated Women of the Year Awards, Tyla was named the Global Woman of the Year winner after appearing on five international Glamour covers: the US, UK, Spain, Germany, and Mexico.

In an interview with the magazine, the Grammy Award-winner opened up about her journey and musical influences, and she did not hesitate to name Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa.

Tyla revealed that the South African icons were the first women whose careers she admired.

"I really admired Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa; they were like our pop stars growing up in South Africa. They were successful, and they were rock stars. Their music was just so infectious; it was everywhere, and they were women, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do."

Late singers Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa influenced Tyla's career. Images: Gilles BASSIGNAC/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images

Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa aren't just legends; they're a continuous source of inspiration. Their powerful music and electrifying performances from the 90s and 2000s still resonate, leaving an immeasurable, lasting impact on South African music.

By paying tribute to these icons, Tyla highlights their enduring influence. Her rapid rise to stardom ensures that South Africa remains in every conversation and is a key player on the global stage.

Watch Tyla's interview below.

South Africans admire Tyla

Supporters praised Tyla for giving Lebo Mathosa and Brenda Fassie their flowers.

Miss Mbongwa said:

"I literally said this almost a year ago. She's literally a child of all these women before we could ever talk about her trying to bite from #their pop stars."

moesuttle cheered:

"She’s their DAUGHTER!!"

Zanndee was proud:

"Tyla is so intentional about flying the SA flag high, and I love how unapologetic she is about it. Keep rising to the top, girla."

Lenyoras_sky wrote:

"The most media-trained star we’ve ever had."

South Africans admired Tyla for giving Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa their flowers. Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

sfiso_mankune praised Tyla:

"Most people, when they get a chance at global success, just want to assimilate. And my girl is like NO, the world will know about us. Oh, I love her so much."

LeratoalsoJen posted:

"Tyla has that AKA kind of patriotic spirit. She’s South African before she’s anything else."

AthenaBerglund added:

"Not just South Africa, Brenda Fassie was loved throughout the continent. So happy Tyla gave her a shoutout."

MoreTwoLyf responded:

"She’s definitely Lebo’s daughter."

Fans cheered Tyla for giving Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa their long-overdue flowers on a global stage, recognising her fierce patriotic spirit. For her supporters, Tyla's success is a huge win for South Africa, validating the lasting influence of the stars who paved the way for her.

