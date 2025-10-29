On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, a blog shared a photo showing Cyan Boujee's natural face

The bathroom selfie, likely taken in the middle of Cyan Boujee's skincare routine, drew massive attention

Social media users resurfaced Cyan Boujee's leaked bedroom video, and some noticed something about her eyes

South Africans weighed in on Cyan Boujee's natural face. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

South African socialite turned DJ Cyan Boujee recently ditched her makeup and flaunted her natural face.

Known for living the soft life and making bold fashion choices, Cyan Boujee is no stranger to attention. Whether she's turning heads in a luxury Gucci outfit or flaunting her curves in a skimpy two-piece orange swimsuit, Cyan Boujee often leaves Mzansi in awe. The controversial socialite became a topic of discussion on social media after a photo of her without makeup was reshared online.

Cyan Boujee shows off her face without makeup

On Wednesday, 29 October 2025, entertainment and current affairs blogger MDNNews reshared a photo of Cyan Boujee showing off her gorgeous face without makeup. The post was captioned:

“Cyan Boujee shows off her face without make-up.”

In the bathroom selfie, Cyan Boujee has small spots of white cream on both her cheeks, suggesting that she took the photo in the middle of a skincare routine.

See the photo below:

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee's bare face

In the comments section, social media users praised Cyan Boujee’s natural beauty. Others mentioned her leaked bedroom video, while some highlighted that her eyes looked puffy, as though she had been punched.

Here are some of the comments:

@Fit_Mandisa gushed:

“Forget everything about her, she’s beautiful 😍”

@Mbhape1 hinted:

“We already know a lot about her without makeup.”

@tsholof28845580 retorted:

“So how many times are we supposed to compliment her? Hayibo, next person please.”

@Luzukobarkly said:

“She is beautiful, neh, but yhoo haa. Make-up is just doing too much 😭😭”

@KevinkhoZA_ asked:

“Why does she look like she got punched in the eyes?”

@dolanti911 highlighted:

“Blue Eye. Cat fight?”

@MelodicVibz gushed:

“She looks really beautiful without the makeup.”

Cyan Boujee shared why she decided to have a BBL. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee on why she got a BBL

In other news, Cyan Boujee shared why she underwent cosmetic surgery.

In an interview with L-Tido, the influencer said that she struggled to form relationships as a teenager due to her appearance.

"I did my BBL because I just definitely wanted to. I had a lady I looked up to, and I just knew that one day I wanted to look like her," Cyan Boujee said.

When asked who the lady was, Cyan revealed it was rapper Cardi B.

In the same interview, Cyan Boujee also shared her dating preferences and specified which groups of men are an absolute no-no.

Cyan Boujee responds to Mamelodi shooting

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee weighed in on the brutal killing of two cousins from her hometown of Mamelodi in Tshwane.

The two women were allegedly gunned down after one of them got into an argument with a man who was finally arrested. As South Africans weighed in on the brutal killing of the two young women, Cyan Boujee made a heartfelt plea.

Source: Briefly News