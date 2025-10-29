A young woman posted a TikTok video playing a prank on her grandmother

The lady put her grandmother to the test, with a set up she pulled off in a trending prank on TikTok

South Africans were in stitches as they waited for the woman's grandmother to react to the claims she made in the video

A woman went viral after putting her grandmother on the spot. The lady came up with a hilarious plan to see if her gran would willingly lie on her behalf.

The video of the lady testing her grandmother received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video raving about the woman's bond with her grandmother.

In a video on TikTok , a woman @the_ridderhofs made her grandmother sit down for a video without letting her know that she was about to lie through her teeth. The lady was curious to see if her grandmother would try to relate along with the bizarre lies she was about to spew. The lady claimed she climbed Mount Kilimajaro and Mount Everest. She also said she learned to speak all eleven offcial language before turning 18. Her grandmother corrobroated all her claims without fliching and even say hello in isIZulu to confirm the claim about speakng all South African languages.

South Africa amused by woman pranking grandma

The video of the woman testing her grandma left many people in stitches and the older lady tried to keep it together. Watch the video of the woman trying to get her grandmother to lie and read people's comments below:

JoyPeaceHappiness1❤️ was amused :

"Sweet man, she is very loyal. She quickly had to remember 'Sawubona'🤣"

unf_ASH_ioned was entertained by her grandmother's reaction:

"I love you how she looks disapproving right at the beginning 😂"

Sifundo Lamula said:

“Saw’bona” haibo logogo, nkunz’malanga yesgebengu😭😭!"

tryzazaza was impressed:

"🤣🤣🤣Not the sawubona ouma has your back."

Tamsyn van niekerk wrote:

"Oh shame your ouma is your ride or die, reminds me of my granny xx."

mamaBoka admired the grandmother:

"Grandma is boss. She actually pulled it off. The sawubona took the cup🤣"

Dimacoh was amused:

"Granny believes in you more than you believe in yourself 🤣🤣"

Jodi said:

"Grandma is definitely a paid actor cause she didn’t flinch at all 😭😭"

Lusanda Mnqeta was moved by the grand mother's effort:

"I’m gonna need you to borrow me your grandma please 🤣"

Miss Worthy wrote:

"That 'sawubona' should get certified at the police station 😅❤"

