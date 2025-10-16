Cyan Boujee shared eye-catching snaps on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 14 October 2025

In the pictures, Cyan Boujee showed off her curvy physique in a two-piece orange swimsuit, which she paired with a playful, flirty caption

Social media users, including a Zimbabwean socialite, gushed over Cyan Boujee's looks, with some comparing her to two American rappers

Cyan Boujee showed off her curves in her latest snaps. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Popular socialite turned club DJ Cyan Boujee left South Africans drooling after she shared a series of eye-catching photos that left her followers in a frenzy.

Cyan Boujee has gained a reputation for flaunting her curves online. Her BBL being roasted online didn’t deter her, as days after the social media dress down, Cyan posted photos of herself in swimwear, flaunting her body with provocative poses.

Cyan Boujee flaunts curves in new swimsuit pics

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Cyan Boujee shared pictures of herself wearing a two-piece orange swimsuit and black high heels by an indoor swimming pool. Cyan Boujee boldly captioned the post:

“Hide your man.”

In some of the photos, Cyan Boujee, who was covered in baby oil, struck some provocative poses by an indoor pool area with lounge furniture and plants in the background.

See the photos below:

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's new photos

In the comments, social media users, including Zimbabwean socialite Mabrijo, gushed over Cyan Boujee’s curvy physique, with some likening her to American rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who she previously said inspired her BBL.

Here are some of the comments:

siscalicious_ said:

“Oh NO, you didn’t! 😭🤲🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥😚”

mabrijo_ gushed:

“Sesi, you are my everything ❤️”

umichael_b replied:

“This is giving Onika Minaj😍😍🔥 Ate it up🫦🫰🏾”

flory_motsetse shared:

“My Queen herself❤️❤️❤️, I love you, mamma🔥”

renee_vinicia declared:

“And of course she is always better when she comes back 😍🔥🙂‍↕️”

luyaaaaaaaaaaa9 commented:

“Can we please have a moment of Silence for the ‘Heels’ please so scrumptious 😍🤌🧘‍♀️”

051_niick declared:

“I'm studying civil engineering, I'm from Limpopo, I will save you❤️❤️ when you're done 😭😭”

mbalieyy.m_ said:

“South Africa's own gorgeous Cardi B💕”

lebohang_fifi remarked:

“These pictures are hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Mzansi reacted after Cyan Boujee flaunted her curves in a two-piece swimsuit. Image: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee admits her BBL was leaking

In other news, Cyan Boujee confirmed the rumour about her BBL leaking during a tell-all interview with Freshmen Magazine.

Cyan also added that it's a common thing for BBLs to leak due to several reasons. After Cyan shared why hers leaked, social media users praised her transparency, which they said sets her apart from other influencers who often hide their cosmetic procedures.

Cyan’s surgery journey includes a BBL in 2021, liposuction, gastric sleeve surgery in 2024, and a breast lift in 2025.

Cyan Boujee talks about her dating preferences

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee shared what she looks for in a man.

During the interview with rapper-turned-podcaster L-Tido, Cyan Boujee delved into her past relationships. The controversial influencer also specified which groups of men are an absolute no-no.

Source: Briefly News