Shebeshxt’s Baby Mama’s Latest Videos Fuel Pregnancy Rumours, Kholofelo Likes The Comments
- Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto's latest video, had social media buzzing on Sunday, 12 October 2025
- The social media influencer previously opened up about life without her daughter, Onthatile, who died in 2024
- South Africans and fans of the content creator predicted she was pregnant when she uploaded her video on TikTok
Influencer Kholofelo Moloto, who is reportedly dating Shebeshxt, fueled pregnancy reports over the weekend when she shared a video on her social media account.
The businesswoman previously received support on social media when she revealed that she's not coping without her daughter, Onthatile's, death.
Moloto's baby daddy, Shebeshxt, angered South Africans online when he kissed Cyan Boujee.
The content creator recently shared a video of herself on her TikTok account on Sunday, 12 October 2025, which sparked pregnancy rumours.
South Africans respond to Kholofelo's latest video
Hellen❤️😍 said:
"You have a pregnancy glow🥰🥰."
LA TO YA replied:
"We are having a gift coming y'all😢❤."
BLUE 🌊 responded:
"Are we baking?😁"
Mmakgotso peace😍😍🤩🤩🤩😋 said:
"Wena dula babe haona monna omo perfect, (Stay with him, there's no such thing as a perfect man). Re lebella lerato, le hlokomelo, (We only focus on love and protection). I love you so much🥰🥰🥰."
FIKI (FBO) replied:
"Kholo looks pregnant🤩🤩🤩❤️🤗. Shebenyana."
🦋Cheryl Núnù Chez Vil🦋 wrote:
"She is (pregnant). Go to one of her posts, and you'll see the bump. I am happy for her. 🥺♥️♥️♥️."
Bontle Marengwa replied:
"She does look she is preggies."
Nobody said:
"Kholo eya gae shem (Kholo, please go back home) ,we know o batlo kgotlhella mara, (we know you want things to work out). Aowa Shebe asao respect," (No, Shebe doesn't respect you anymore).
BEAUTIFUL QUEEN 👑 responded:
"She's pregnant, guys, please don't stress her. She's our queen🥰👑."
LeMercyTaylor wrote:
"Motho a palle ko poster in peace because every time le nagana she's pointing at someone, (She can't post in peace because you always think she's pointing at someone)😔. Keep on thriving, sis. You look good. ❤."
Mistycles😘😘😘 replied:
"God is amazing. May He protect you and bless you more🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."
SweetnessP wrote:
"Pregnancy looks good on you😍."
Ponchnice responded:
"You are so strong and beautiful. Don't let bo (people like) Cyan Bougee scare you, no man wants them, your man loves you."
Kelebogile responded:
"Bona o botse jwang❤️❤️❤️❤," (Look how beautiful she is).
Dimakiey♡♡ said:
"I love this girl so much❤️. Mara kemo kwela bohloko shame,"🥹💔🙌 (I feel sorry for her, shame).
SA responds to a Video of Shebeshxt and Cyan Boujee kissing
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African entertainers Shebeshxt and Cyan Boujee surprised their fans on social media when they kissed.
The video of the popular musician and controversial influencer was shared on social media on Sunday, 5 October 2025.
While some South Africans supported the Shebeshxt and Cyan Boujee and wished they could be a real couple, others warned that the entertainers would be toxic as a couple.
