South African socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee showed off her curves in a see-through dress

A social media user reshared the video of Cyan Boujee strutting her stuff in a mall and weighed in on the socialite's body

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users criticising Cyan Boujee's body and others defending her

Eish. Mzansi weighed in on popular socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee’s BBL, and the comments were brutal.

Cyan Boujee is one of the popular South Africans who has been open about the cosmetic surgeries she has had. Days after body-shaming popular YouTuber Ghost Hlubi on the Open Chats Podcast, Cyan got a taste of her own medicine with social media weighing in on her appearance in a new video.

Cyan Boujee shows off curves in see-through dress

The drama started when a social media user, @Am_Blujay, shared a video of Cyan Boujee strutting her stuff. The video shared on Thursday, 9 October 2025, was captioned:

“BBLs are diabolical, umuntu out here shaped like a wisdom tooth or Elvis Presley’s guitar 😓”

Cyan Boujee flaunted her curvy physique in a see-through dress and originally captioned the video:

“How every lady should show up.”

See the video below:

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee's BBL

The video of Cyan Boujee sashaying in a mall sparked a flurry of reactions, some of which might be considered body-shaming or harmful. While others shared the same sentiments as the social media user, others defended Cyan Boujee.

Here are some of the comments:

@Emely20250269 claimed:

“To think her natural body was so perfect. All she needed was to maintain a healthy lifestyle and exercise. She never needed a BBL to begin with.”

@NoDNAJust_RSA declared:

“I’m yet to see an attractive, successful BBL till this day.”

@Nikitha22995328 advised:

“Y’all shame women for their natural bodies that don’t appease your palate and don't fit your beauty standards. At the same time, when they do succumb to the pressure, you still bully them. Leave women’s bodies alone.”

@matome_07 suggested:

“Which gents are funding this, and what kind of business are they involved in? @RSASIU, it’s time to follow these slay queens, as the funding behind them might be from corrupt tenderpreneurs.”

@llee_maile laughed:

“It's like the BBL is pulling in its own direction as she walks 🤭”

@SihleMaseko16 disagreed:

“Nah, my brother Cyan is gorgeous.”

@thembekanid joked:

“You’re low-key a thirsty brotha🤣”

@ZukulukaGogo retorted:

“At least it gets her your attention. Here you are posting her on your feed. Go get your type and leave people alone!”

Cyan Boujee on why she got a BBL

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee shared the reason behind her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.

In an interview with L-Tido, the influencer claimed that she struggled with forming relationships as a teen because of her appearance, among other reasons. In the same interview, Cyan Boujee also shared her dating preferences and specified which groups of men are an absolute no-no.

