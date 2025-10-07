Cyan Boujee mocked popular YouTuber Ghost Hlubi during an interview on the Open Chats Podcast that premiered on Monday, 6 October 2025

In a teaser shared on X, Cyan Boujee spoke about her love life, body count and addressed claims that she is a gold digger

Social media users criticised Cyan Boujee for mocking Ghost Hlubi's appearance and accused Open Chats Podcast of using the YouTuber's name for relevance

Cyan Boujee was criticised for mocking Ghost Hlubi during an ‘Open Chats Podcast’ episode. Image: ghost.hlubi, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Popular socialite and club DJ Cyan Boujee has sparked online backlash after body-shaming top YouTuber Ghost Hlubi during a podcast.

Many will recall that Cyan Boujee and Ghost Hlubi sparked dating rumours after collaborating on YouTube. Cyan Boujee, who had a nasty public fallout with the YouTuber’s now ex-girlfriend Seemah, fired shots at Ghost Hlubi, and Mzansi was far from impressed.

Cyan Boujee body-shames Ghost Hlubi

In a teaser trailer of her interview with the previously under-fire Open Chats Podcast, Cyan Boujee made fun of Ghost Hlubi’s physical appearance. The video shared on X (Twitter) by social media user @RealSihleIV on Monday, 6 October 2025, was captioned:

“Cyan on Ghost Hlubi😭😭😂”

Cyan Boujee made fun of the way Ghost Hlubi walks and said he looks like he had BBL surgery. The controversial socialite also shut down any possibility of her dating the YouTuber.

“He won’t. That’s the only opportunity that he had of me. That is crazy,” Cyan said in the teaser.

In the teaser of the episode that premiered on 6 October, Cyan Boujee also opened up about her relationship status, body count and allegations that she is a gold digger, among other topics.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee body-shaming Ghost Hlubi

In the comment section, several South Africans criticised Cyan Boujee for mocking Ghost Hlubi’s appearance, while others accused Open Chats Podcast of mentioning the YouTuber’s name for relevance.

Here are some of the comments:

@Uniqkidio remarked:

“These podcasts are nothing without mentioning Ghost or Seemah, to be honest.”

@Mgqilazi10 argued:

“Body shaming is only reserved for guys; if a lady does it, it's completely fine.”

@lepara_10 replied:

“I need to lose weight 😭😭 Huns are looking at us and saying we have BBLs 😭”

@ndau00284497 said:

“These boys are sitting down with girls, busy gossiping.”

@W0keTeen shared:

“And she fried him 😭😭😭😭”

@professorSMM remarked:

“Body shaming, but it’s okay coz it’s done to a guy🤦🏿‍♂️”

itshere_already retorted:

“‘I'm just sad about how you think,’ as if yena, she thinks better.”

@CraftPapii said:

"She is not lying either."

Cyan Boujee sparked reactions after mocking Ghost Hlubi's appearance. Image: ghost.hlubi

Cyan Boujee shares what she looks for in a man

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee gave fans and followers some insight into what she wants in a man during a separate interview with rapper-turned-podcaster L-Tido.

During the viral interview, the controversial social media influencer shared her dating preferences, even disclosing secrets about her past relationships and partners. Reactions to her revelations were mixed, as many online users critiqued the influencer's controversial past and relationships.

