Cassper Nyovest was spotted sipping a beverage that isn't normally served at groove

In a video shared on his Instagram, Mufasa enjoyed the hot beverage while vibing to a popular musician's song

Social media reacted to Cassper Nyovest's antics, with some indirectly accusing him of copying another rapper

Cassper Nyovest was spotted drinking tea in a nightclub. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

A video of Cassper Nyovest enjoying a hot cup of tea in a nightclub sparked reactions online. Social media users also reacted to Cassper Nyovest’s slimmer appearance in the video.

Mufasa, as Nyovest is affectionately known by his legion of fans, has dominated headlines after embarking on a weight loss journey ahead of his Fill Up 2025 concert. The Kusho Bani rapper, who has been updating his fans with fitness and wellness content, sparked social media chatter when he shared a video of himself sipping a hot beverage that isn’t normally served at groove. Social media users also weighed in on Nyovest’s slimmer appearance in the video.

Cassper Nyovest enjoys tea at groove

On Saturday, 4 October 2025, Cassper Nyovest took to his verified Instagram page and shared a video of himself at an unknown entertainment spot. In the video, Nyovest was pouring himself a hot cup of tea while vibing to Focalistic’s verse on Dlala Ka Yona, featuring Ricky Lenyora and Uncool MC, and produced by DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy & Enny Man Da Guitar. In the caption, Nyovest revealed that he was enjoying a cup of crimson tea.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Cassper Nyovest drinking tea at groove

His antics in the video sparked a flurry of reactions online. While others highlighted that he looked slimmer than he appeared during the Scorpion Kings Live event, others applauded him for being a trendsetter and drinking tea at groove.

Here are some of the comments:

tate_on_god_na gushed:

“I don’t care what anybody else is saying, Cass really just cool muhn😴🙏🏾”

lulamaltm declared:

“If they start serving tea at Groove, I am definitely going.’

erick_russ_world highlighted:

“Bro is losing the weight again 🔥🔥🔥”

bruh_skati remarked:

“Nyovi and the ability to lose weight so easily 🙌”

matthewmensah laughed:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣😭 Cassper for President 🙌🏾...I swear I'm copying that in Ghana for December 🍵 😂😂”

diningdon shared:

“I’m not gonna lie, tea at Groove is something I think about a lot.”

crimesagainstartt suggested:

“We should make tea and coffee in the club instead of alcohol, a cultural norm in South Africa. Love it.”

mafa_amazing predicted:

“One thing about South Africans, they copy like wildfire. This weekend, people are gonna be sipping tea in the VIP section.”

cuzzinskeezz_1619 said:

“Maglera Doe Boy did it first, though.”

diannehawker asked:

“Is that rooibos? I'm not gonna lie, that looks delicious.”

SA reacted to a video of Cassper Nyovest enjoying a cup of tea in a nightclub. Image: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest considers taking weight loss shortcut

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest considered taking a shortcut to reach his desired weight ahead of Fill Up Toyota Stadium.

In a video shared on his social media, Cassper Nyovest joked about taking the famous medication, as working out wasn't giving him the desired results. Fans erupted in laughter at Mufasa's post, with many others encouraging him in the comments section to keep pushing.

