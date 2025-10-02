Dricus Du Plessis Flaunts R4.5m Car Months After Losing UFC Title to Khamzat Chimaev
South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus Du Plessis has turned heads on social media a few months after losing his UFC middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis showed off a R4.5 million luxury car.
The 31-year-old surrendered his UFC middleweight belt to Chimaev after losing to the Russian-born fighter at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Chimaev completely controlled all five rounds, outclassing Du Plessis in striking and finishing with a commanding 529-45 score.
Du Plessis Shows Off Expensive Car Online
Despite the defeat to Chimaev, Du Plessis is still rated as one of the best in his category in the UFC and also one of the richest. The South African fighter took to his social media account to flaunt a Mercedes-AMG G-Class in his recent Instagram post.
"Damn, it’s always good to roll up with @mercedesbenzsa," the former UFC middleweight champion captioned his post on Instagram.
Du Plessis’ lavish purchase has sparked plenty of reactions among fans, with some praising him for enjoying the rewards of his hard-fought career, while others see it as a bold statement of confidence ahead of his next UFC chapter.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.