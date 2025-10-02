South African Mixed Martial Arts star Dricus Du Plessis has turned heads on social media a few months after losing his UFC middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis showed off a R4.5 million luxury car.

The 31-year-old surrendered his UFC middleweight belt to Chimaev after losing to the Russian-born fighter at UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Chimaev completely controlled all five rounds, outclassing Du Plessis in striking and finishing with a commanding 529-45 score.

Du Plessis Shows Off Expensive Car Online

Despite the defeat to Chimaev, Du Plessis is still rated as one of the best in his category in the UFC and also one of the richest. The South African fighter took to his social media account to flaunt a Mercedes-AMG G-Class in his recent Instagram post.

"Damn, it’s always good to roll up with @mercedesbenzsa," the former UFC middleweight champion captioned his post on Instagram.

Du Plessis’ lavish purchase has sparked plenty of reactions among fans, with some praising him for enjoying the rewards of his hard-fought career, while others see it as a bold statement of confidence ahead of his next UFC chapter.

Source: Briefly News