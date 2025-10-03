Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been making waves with his exceptional talent, showing that his skills go beyond rugby

The young Springbok is set to play a decisive match in the Rugby Championship this weekend, and all eyes will be on him

Fans across social media have been reacting with amazement to his versatility, athleticism, and ability to pull off unexpected moments

Springboks wonderkid Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu lit up the field last weekend against Argentina, in Durban, scoring 37 points in a man-of-the-match display and breaking records in the process.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus praised his individual brilliance, while captain Siya Kolisi hailed his exceptional display.

The young pivot’s exploits earned widespread acclaim from South Africans, heartfelt congratulations from his father, Nick Feinberg, and a significant paycheck to match his star performance.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu watches the ball during South Africa Springboks training session held at The Lensbury on October 01, 2025 in Teddington, England. Image:David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

A viral speech from when he was 13 years old and doing Grade 7 at Bishop's School hinted at the great future ahead of him.

Mngomezulu is part of the squad named by head coach Rassie Erasmus to play against the Los Pumas on Saturday, 4 October 2025, in the decisive Rugby Championship match at Twickenham, United Kingdom.

A recent video posted on X shows Mngomezulu showcasing basketball skills, highlighting his versatility across sports.

These abilities are useful on the rugby field as well. Last weekend, he performed the unthinkable, kicking the ball metres away, chasing it down, and scoring a brilliant try after outpacing the Argentine defence.

Fans react to Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s skills

Fans online praised his dynamism and versatility:

Karabo M (@karabomophiring):

“The sport is called Rugby Football, isn’t it?”

Kayza (@Kayaletu3):

“A fly-half needs to be athletic naturally. He must be able to dance. Over to you, Handre.”

Lelo (@Lelo_Baleni):

“Pure talent.”

Morelife15 (@MoreTwoLyf):

“Sarah Langa won badly here 😩🥰🥰.”

TM 🌸 (@JustTrish_23):

“Sacha needs to be seen with Rele Mofokeng.”

Maphala’s Hand (@Phaks1987):

“So this guy was good at soccer, too?”

Maria (@Mary_v_Martha):

“And he’s handsome.”

Vuyo 🇿🇦 (@OhFlipItsVuyo):

“He’s a truly gifted athlete.”

Vuyani (@Ndaba_Vuyani):

“Baller ball.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu looks on during South Africa Springboks training session held at The Lensbury on October 01, 2025 in Teddington, England.Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Early career and national team journey

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was named in the Western Province squad for the 2021 Currie Cup Premier Division and made his debut in Round 6 against the Free State Cheetahs. His contract with the Stormers has been extended until 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Nick Feinberg, he chose South Africa. In October 2022, he was included in the squad for the Springboks’ year-end tour.

He was called up for the Springbok alignment camp in March 2024 and made his debut in June 2024 against Wales, coming on as a substitute and scoring one penalty and two conversions.

Source: Briefly News