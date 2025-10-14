On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Lady Zamare posted an attention grabbing picture on her official X account

The photo sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with many showering Lady Zamar with praise

The picture came after Lady Zamar shared details about a new chapter in her life

Lady Zamar showed off her legs in a stunning outfit. Image: liezlnortje

Source: Instagram

Award-winning South African singer Lady Zamar left Mzansi gasping for air after serving legs in a stunning butter yellow outfit.

Lady Zamar, who previously trended after sharing black-and-white pictures with a cryptic caption, became a topic of online discussion again for something other than a new musical release. The Collide songstress shared a photo of herself wearing a stylish outfit on her official X account.

Lady Zamar bares all in new photo

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Lady Zamar shared a photo of herself wearing a stylish yellow outfit. The post was captioned with a playful statement, which read:

“my darling🍯☀️✨”

Lady Zamar wore a bright yellow outfit with a matching flowing cape, stockings and orange high heels. The singer had her hair styled in an afro, and she accessorised her look with large hoop earrings and a bold necklace.

See the photo below:

Social media reacts to Lady Zamar's photo

Netizens filled the comments with reactions. While some resurfaced Lady Zamar’s ordeal with fellow musician Sjava, others gushed over her beauty.

Here are some of the comments:

@DDT_PM asked:

“Are the DMs open? You look so beautiful, Mama! 🔥🔥”

@ZukzFranco said:

“The quality of the camera is admirable.”

@MashiloaneBilly asked:

“Is it fashionable to be naked as Mzansi singers, especially ladies 🙄, on social media? What is the point they really want to prove to their audience 😂”

@Luigi43368507 remarked:

"Still here, still hating. I'll never let you forget no matter how thick and beautiful you are oksalayo your heart was wrong toward uSjava..like man you could've ruined his life, wife and children nah I'm still here."

@TheSouthAfrikan warned:

“You’ll end up at court. All this beauty for destruction. Every time my man releases new songs, I thank God for showing mercy to him. All that God given good talent would have gone to waste because of this beauty.”

@samvusimasango remarked:

“I can't forget that bitter taste your false accusations left in my mouth - I can't even compliment you because I might be falsely accused.”

@ndivhuwothenga gushed:

“You are a beautiful and talented woman. Nice classic Jaguar.”

@DibiMonyep83414 said:

“Tomorrow, when a man reposts your picture, we will be told men sexualise women's bodies.”

@RevelationZAR asked:

“When someone takes a picture like this and posts it for social media views, what is their intention? What do they intend to portray with this picture?”

@FishMakhanda remarked:

“Yoh, Sjava was found shaking.”

Lady Zamar sparked reactions with a saucy photo. Image: previdar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar enters her next chapter

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lady Zamar stepped into a new phase in her life after embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

This was after the singer, real name Yamikani Janet Banda, concluded the third season of Mzansi Magic: Her Story, where she opened up about her bold reinvention while giving fans a look at how far she had come.

Source: Briefly News