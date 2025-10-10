Lady Zamar has stepped into a new phase in her life after embarking on a journey of self-discovery

The singer recently concluded the third season of Mzansi Magic: Her Story , where she opened up about her bold reinvention while giving fans a look at how far she has come

Briefly News got in touch with the singer to learn more about her new chapter and all that she has in store

Lady Zamar reflected on the new phase in her life. Images: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

South African songbird Lady Zamar recently brought the third season of Mzansi Magic: Her Story to a close, where she detailed her bold reinvention and gave fans a glimpse into her personal journey and evolution.

Famous for her distinctive sound, with songs that have touched millions of hearts all across the country and beyond, Lady Zamar (real name Yamikani Janet Banda) is more than a singer; she is unapologetic, a force to be reckoned with, and one of South Africa's most influential voices.

Briefly News sat down with the Russian Roulette singer to learn more about her rebirth.

1. Unveiling the truth on Her Story

The third season of Mzansi Magic: Her Story just came to an end, and choosing to participate is a profound statement on its own. What was the driving factor behind that decision? And what specific part of your story were you most determined to share with the audience?

"I wanted to tell the world my story in my own words, from my own heart. So much of what people think they know about me comes from rumours, gossip, and half-truths online.

"That quick-fire of a comment that makes everyone laugh at my expense. I wanted people to experience me beyond that noise, to see the lady behind the headlines, to understand my journey from my own perspective."

Reflecting on Her Story, Lady Zamar seized the opportunity to "speak honestly" and "humanise what had been sensationalised," thereby dissolving the public persona built on assumption.

2. Artistic evolution vs. fan pressure

How do you find a balance between the artistic desire to evolve your sound and the pressure to give fans and the market more of what they already know and love?

"Honestly, I don’t feel that pressure. From the very beginning, even with my first album, no one really knew who I was, yet people still connected with the music because it came from a genuine place, my heart. That taught me something powerful: when music is honest, people receive it, even if it’s new or unexpected.

"My evolution as an artist mirrors my evolution as a person; the sound changes because I change. Fans might love what they already know, but they also grow with me and accept new things."

Lady Zamar said ‘Mzansi Magic: Her Story' was a platform to share her truth and experiences while filtering out public perception. Image: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

3. Pressure and conformity: The COVID-19 era

In an industry that constantly pushes for trends, you have maintained an authentic voice. Can you share a defining moment when the choice to remain true to your vision was difficult, and why staying true to that vision is a non-negotiable?

"The hardest moment came around COVID and the two years that followed. The music industry had shifted, and there was a very specific sound and message dominating the streets, and I was under pressure to conform to it.

"I tried to, but it just wasn’t me. The music didn’t resonate with my soul, and I didn’t wanna sing about what was happening then or submit to the mood of the world."

Having successfully navigated periods of pressure, Lady Zamar established authenticity as the sole currency of her work:

"Staying true to my vision became non-negotiable because my art is sacred; it’s my truth, my healing, and my legacy. If it doesn’t come from an honest place, it doesn’t belong to me."

4. Personal shift: The necessity of evolution

You describe this new chapter in your music as a "reinvention." Beyond the music, what personal shift made this change necessary?

"Each season of life asks you to let go of what no longer serves you and to embrace who you’re becoming. That’s how I see my journey," she told Briefly News.

The muso added that her story isn't about changing for the sake of it, but rather about evolving with time, experience, joy, grief, and truth. Lady Zamar described her music as a mirror, reflecting her personal life, her community, and the world at large. She explained that as she matured and redefined her various roles in life, her sound naturally evolved with her.

This transformation wasn't a calculated marketing decision; in her own words,

"Reinvention was never a decision I consciously made; it was an unfolding of life itself."

The change was driven by the simple passage of time and a powerful realisation that she wanted to keep growing rather than remain stagnant. Ultimately, she is committed to writing her truth, acknowledging that truth itself transforms with new experiences, understanding, and perspective.

Lady Zamar spoke about her reinvention and the shift that inspired it. Image: lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

5. New Zamar: Grounded in truth

When you look at the "new" Lady Zamar, what is a characteristic you feel is most noticeable now, compared to the version of yourself who first broke into the industry?

"The most noticeable change is how grounded I am in my truth and how much I enjoy my lived experience. When I started, I was a bit of a people-pleaser, eager to fit in, eager to make everyone happy. I needed external motivation to be brave, to be authentic and to challenge the status quo. Now, the motivation comes from within me.

In conclusion, Lady Zamar's perspective is not one of change but of clarity. She highlights that she has not adopted a new persona, but rather abandoned the need to apologise for the original one, granting herself the ultimate luxury of genuine freedom.

