South African musician Kelly Khumalo recently opened up about the kind of men she is attracted to

The singer and reality TV star spoke in an interview with L-Tido about her past relationships and why she now wants something different from when she was younger

Fans flooded the comments section, admiring Kelly's brutal honesty and praising her for wanting more for herself

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kelly Khumalo discussed her non-negotiables for a partner. Images: PortiaMoemedi, Kgothatso_.

Source: Twitter

South African singer Kelly Khumalo spoke about her ideal man and the qualities she wants in a potential partner.

The multi-award-winning singer has been in relationships with several men in the public eye, including Jub Jub and the late Senzo Meyiwa, with whom she has kids.

Speaking in the latest episode of The L-Tido Podcast on 1 October 2025, the singer and mother of three detailed her strict non-negotiables for a partner:

"If you're not spiritually aligned, I don't want you. If you're not financially stable, I don't have time for you. If you have not healed your childhood traumas, I do not have time for you."

Speaking on the role finances play in relationships, Kelly said she is not willing to be with a man who either does not have his finances in order or shows potential.

"I'm at the point where I would never compromise being with a guy just for kicks.

"I'm speaking from a place of understanding. It is highly frustrating to be in a relationship with a man who has no vision, who is not even planning to be anywhere, and who is also broke. A broke man will make you broke, a broken man will break you."

Kelly Khumalo spoke about her ideal partner, stressing the importance of financial stability. Image: PortiaMoemedi

Source: Twitter

Reflecting on her younger self, the singer admitted that her past relationships were rooted in her own unresolved trauma.

"I was dating from a broken place. When you date from a place of not understanding yourself, you tend to pick from a place of trauma and brokenness, not from a healed version."

Her statement resonated with viewers, who flooded the comments section, singing Kelly's praises and admiring her honesty.

Watch Kelly Khumalo's interview below:

Fans react to Kelly Khumalo's interview

Online users were moved by Kelly's conversation with L-Tido and expressed deep admiration for the singer. Read their comments below.

Masoe85 said:

"There is absolutely nothing that can make me hate Kelly. She is very talented and intelligent, too."

tumelopholoholo251 wrote:

"Kelly Khumulo is a true definition of Imbokodo. Mentally strong, this one."

cebilefakudze2985 admired Kelly Khumalo:

"Kelly is an unapologetic, fierce and confident woman."

PreciousNdlovu-jc8kw posted:

"I can listen to Kelly Khumalo all day. MaKhumalo is very wise, intelligent and talented."

Fans admired Kelly Khumalo’s wisdom and honesty during her interview. Image: PortiaMoemedi

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others admired L-Tido's ability to "create a safe space" for his guests.

kgosigadientertainment2220 said:

"Giving L-tido his flowers. Kelly Khumalo is one of those stars who hardly do interviews, so I give it to him for having her on his podcast. One of the best vocalists in Africa."

yolisanakeni6519 wrote:

"Well done, L-Tido. The way he conducted this interview it’s so beautiful, also creating a safe space for Kelly. She looks so relaxed."

PhumeleleNkosi-p1f admired L-Tido:

"The way L-Tido creates a safe space for his guests, he listens and responds with such maturity. Podcasts don't have to be dramatic to get views."

JenniferN55 added:

"This guy must have great energy. Celebrities are always so warm and comfortable with him."

Kelly Khumalo is allegedly pregnant

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news of Kelly Khumalo's alleged pregnancy.

The singer is said to be expecting her fourth child, and the online community shared its thoughts on the news.

Source: Briefly News