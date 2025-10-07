South African musician DJ Cleo revealed his stance on his kids not knowing any of the local languages

The radio personality spoke about his young son being fluent in English only and not his mother tongue

His strong views sparked a massive debate on social media, with many people siding with him while others opposed his decision

DJ Cleo made his firm stance on mother tongues known and it sparked a debate. Image: DJcleo1

Source: Instagram

South African musician DJ Cleo has added his views on the language debate, revealing what language his children are mostly fluent in.

For some time, the social media streets have been filled with opinions from people regarding parents who prefer their kids to be more fluent in English and not their mother tongues.

Now, for a famous DJ like Cleo, who holds a Bachelor's Degree from Wits University, to make his stance known has sparked a massive debate online.

How Cleo feels about English

Speaking to podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa and his brother Penson on their show Ama Gents, the Radio 2000 presenter said he is okay with his sons only speaking the universal language.

"I look at my 6-year-old, and he says things that make me go, ' Okay, my school fees are not killing me for nothing.' When I have to pay, I cry, but when he talks, I'm like 'alright.' It's okay if he can't speak vernac. I am fine with that," Cleo said. "I only saw a model-c school in my last three years of high school," he added.

DJ Cleo said he prefers his kids to speak English. Image: DJcleo1

Source: Instagram

On why he does not see anything wrong with his kids speaking English only and none of their mother tongues, he said he does not want his kids to suffer the same way he did when growing up. Especially in a world where English is the main form of instruction.

"In fact, throw French in there. What is the most spoken language in Africa? French and Swahili. We will see SeSotho later on in life. As long as he knows how to phahla then that is fine."

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi would like to agree to disagree with DJ Cleo. Whereas, many people agree with him:

@BradChilling argued:

"It's only ethnic people who are prepared to lose their languages. It's crazy. Language is deeper than business. It is belonging. They have shown you that country borders are meaningless. Language and tribe is truth. Afrikaans is insignificant but Afrikaaners will never let it die."

@Lindo_Mnisi revealed:

"Cleo forgot to mention that we actually don’t teach these kids English. We don’t set out to teach them English. They learn it through the tablets and phones we buy them and the TV they watch. We speak English around the house sometimes not with the intention of teaching them."

@Mothematiks shared:

"DJ Cleo is the same guy who is ashamed of his home language. He would rather speak isiZulu or Sesotho rather than Sepedi. There is nothing wrong in being multilingual, but prioritise your own language, thats how people around you will respect you. Hearing him say this nonsense is not surprising."

DJ Cleo to diss himself

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Cleo teased a new song on social media, a self-diss track in collaboration with Stix Makasana.

Many netizens were stunned by DJ Cleo's decision to diss himself on a song.

Source: Briefly News