South African media personality DJ Warras recently reacted to Summer Walker's performance being cut short

The former Gagasi FM radio host was stunned to learn that the American rapper's performance was cut without a reasonable excuse

He further shared that attendees of the event should demand their refunds, as they didn't get a full performance

Warras was disappointed to hear that Summer Walker's performance was cut short. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris and Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

One thing about DJ Warras is that he will speak his mind without fail on social media. Recently, the former Gagasi FM radio host shared his thoughts regarding Summer Walker's performance being cut short.

On Monday, 6 October 2025, the star who previously revealed that his drink was spiked at a club, revealed how disappointed he was after learning that the American rapper who came to South Africa to perform had her performance cut short at the In The City event in Pretoria this past weekend.

He also voiced out that attendees should be asking for their refund since they didn't get to witness the full show of Summer Walker on stage.

He wrote:

"That is a SHOCKING level of disrespect. To fly an artist all the way out here to CUT THEIR SET cos of port organisation? Geeez. I hope that people demand refunds. Eh! My cousins (for example) were so excited for this show. Mxm. You can’t sell tickets to an event PROMISING a headliner, then cut that headliner’s set to 3 songs? Haibo? Then I must get back a portion of my ticket price, mos? Or what?"

See the post below:

However, Summer Walker didn't let this go as she broke her silence and shared her side of the story of what went down when she was cut short during her performance.

"I was on time. I was dressed, I was ready, they kicked your girl off, and I really can't do anything about that. But I just don't want y'all to think that it was on me. They could have paid the fine, they could have respected y'all's time, my time, and they didn't.

"And now it looks like people are upset with me when I literally didn't do anything, and this is my favourite place in the world. I like y'all a lot. I really like y'all. Don't do me like that. When I come back, and hopefully next time, they let me do my whole show," she said.

Summer Walker' performance was cut short. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage

Mzansi mocks Summer Walker’s BBL

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans dragged Summer Walker on social media after a video of her BBL was shared online.

Many netizens blasted her on social media, especially after she had made fun of Wandi Ndlovu's BBL while hers doesn't look that good. The reactions were to an online user's video of the American star's BBL.

Walker said:

"This generation is so sensitive. Y'all are so sensitive. I love her, I do not even know this girl. Like she is bad, and she looks so good," she continued. "It was not in that way. It was funny and ridiculous. Like, who would put roasted chicken legs on somebody? It has nothing to do with the girl."

