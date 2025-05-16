South African award-winning singer and songwriter, Lady Zamar, just dropped her new single, Russian Roulette

The singer also officially signed a deal with V*rgin Music Group as she dropped her new single on Friday, 16 May 2025

Lady Zamar shared with Briefly News what her new song, Russian Roulette, is all about

Award-winning singer Lady Zamar dropped a new single. Image: Supplied

Things seem to be looking up for the award-winning singer and songwriter Lady Zamar in 2025.

The star who celebrated her 29th birthday in June 2024 excitedly announced the release of her new single, Russian Roulette, which she dropped on Friday, 16 May 2025, and this is not the only thing she was celebrating. Lady Zamar also signed a new deal with V*rgin Music Group.

The singer shared with Briefly News what her new song, Russian Roulette is all about.

She said:

"Russian Roulette is about daring to speak unspoken feelings, about risking vulnerability. It’s playful, it’s intense, it’s a little chaotic—just like love can be."

Lady Zamar's Publicist, Mellissa Ngcobo, also shared with Briefly News the background story of the latest track.

"Russian Roulette offers the first glimpse into Lady Zamar’s forthcoming creative phase, embedded in her Summer Era. Summer, which is only a part of the upcoming album name, is a body of work which creates a vivid cinematic world guaranteed to excite and captivate a global audience.

In this body of work, she fuses storytelling, sound, and symbolic visuals into a truly immersive artistic experience. This new chapter draws inspiration from African music legends and the global rise of Afro-centric sounds, merging Afrobeats, house, soul, and pop in a way that is both fresh and emotionally resonant," she said.

Lady Zamar signed a new record label deal. Image: Supplied

Lady Zamar talks about her new music in 2024

Meanwhile, in 2024, Lady Zamar opened up about her new album and the latest chapter in her career. The star is ready to reintroduce herself to music lovers and unapologetically reclaim her place as one of the best vocalists in Mzansi.

Speaking in a previous interview with Previdar magazine, Lady Zamar said she is re-introducing her career following the release of her highly acclaimed third studio album, Rainbow. MDN News reported that the singer also spoke about growth, pain, love and letting go. Part of the post read:

"Describing this new chapter in her career as her most defining yet, our sit-down cover feature with one of SA’s most decorated modern singers is nothing like we’ve had before."

Lady Zamar's hot pics set timelines on fire

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Zamar's pictures recently turned heads on social media. Fans shared reactions to the now-viral post, others even joked about finally forgiving her for the Sjava scandal.

Lady Zamar is always trending for all the wrong reasons. The star, who has been "blacklisted" following her controversial case against fellow singer Sjava set timelines on fire with her pictures. The two pics shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user with the handle @DMN4ever, showed the stunner rocking two colourful outfits that caught fans' attention.

