South African singer Lady Zamar recently celebrated her special day on Wednesday, 19 June 2024

The Charlotte hitmaker turned 29 in style as Briefly News wished her a happy birthday

Many netizens weighed in as the South African singer Lady Zamar turned a year older

Lady Zamar turned 29 on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.

Source: Instagram

Our beautiful singer, Lady Zamar, spends another year around the sun as she celebrates her special day.

Landy Zamar turns 29

The Charlotte hitmaker recently made social media headlines after sharing that she is back on the dating scene many years after laying low due to her allegations and court case against fellow singer Sjava.

The singer celebrated her birthday as she turned 29 on Wednesday, 19 June 2024. Briefly News also joined many of the star's fans and followers and wished Lady Zamar a happy birthday on their social media page and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Happy birthday to the gorgeous South African musician, Lady Zamar."

See the post below:

Many netizens weighed in on Lady Zamar's post

Shortly after the publication shared that it was the singer's birthday on social media, many netizens weighed in. See some of the comments below:

Asanda Natacia Langazane said:

"Yaz ubhorekile wena Briefly."

Hlamalani Prosperity Nzilane commented:

"Happy birthday."

Cebo Gasa wrote:

"Happy birthday Twinny."

Katlego Skhothane Shikwambana mentioned:

"Happy birthday from KZN."

Mmusi Mmusi responded:

"Happy Birthday on behalf of Inkabi."

Lerato Juliette Ndlovukazi replied:

"Happy birthday dali, we love you this side."

Thato Makhaya said:

"Not until she apologises to Sjava publicly."

Levo Motsamai Walker wrote:

"Happy birthday to you lady zamah and happy birthday to me too."

Sophie Ndaba ready to find love again

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that award-winning South African actress Sophie Ndaba is not giving up on love despite her relationship history. The star recently admitted that if she meets the right person, she is ready to give love another chance.

Former Generations star Sophie Ndaba has made her position about marriage clear. Unlike many people who shy away from marriage and commitment after a few failed relationships, the thespian said she wants to give love and marriage another go.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News