Keke's Marilyn Monroe-inspired look for her Matric Dance wowed everyone with its flawless red dress, glamorous hair, and striking makeup

Her transformation wasn’t just about her appearance; it was a powerful statement of confidence and self-expression

The viral reaction to her Matric Dance look sparked admiration and support from fans online, and her striking resemblance to Marilyn Monroe captivated the internet

A TikTok video posted on 26 September 2025 by a local matriculant.

Matric learner shows her matric dance transformation into Marilyn Monroe. Image: @keke.the/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

One matriculant left everyone in awe after transforming into the iconic Marilyn Monroe for her Matric Dance. The look was flawless, with her red dress, glamorous hair, and striking makeup sparking widespread admiration online.

The power of self-expression

After @keke.the shared her transformation, which was an instant hit, with many fans praising the combination of beauty and confidence. Her striking resemblance to the Hollywood legend was undeniable, and her transformation quickly became a viral sensation.

A bold statement of confidence

Keke’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired look was more than just a dress and makeup; it was a bold statement of beauty, confidence and empowerment. Her look captivated many, sparking conversations about the power of self-expression and the timeless glamour of Monroe. The support from her followers with well wishes represented the power of a matric dance transformation.

South Africa is dumbstruck by learner’s matric dance transformation. Image: Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Her followers symbolised the power of a matric dance transformation. It wasn’t just about the dress or the hair; it was about making a memorable, lasting impression, and Keke certainly achieved that.

Londie Peter wrote:

"And the last thing I remember seeing was the silhouette of a shimmering goddess... every day I try to find her again"

˚࿔ Sorii! 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ said:

"I WAS HOPING OUR MATRICS DIDN'T DISAPPOINT AND THEY DIDN'T."

Muhle🌸 stated:

"Girllll, you ATE🥹💕and left no crumbs."



T.U.M.I.E.Y🎀🧶 commented:

"speechless 😭😭...you're breath taking❤"

Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware🦿 wrote:

"I audibly gasped 🥹😍"

Casandra Sethaba said:

"Red belongs to you 🥹🥹❤️❤"

Dimakatso Mosia stated:

"I literally just said this."



amahle. xoxo 🍒commented:

"I was born prematurely because I was in a rush to see you. Hello, cc, unjani .? 🫦"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News matric dance stories

South African learners took to TikTok, showing their stunning matric dance transformations from school uniforms to glamorous dresses, and the video captured the excitement surrounding the annual event.

One matriculant proved that you don’t need to spend thousands to look stunning at your Matric Dance, with a budget under R3000, she showed that style and a budget can go hand-in-hand.

South African content creator Titus Mokou melted hearts by surprising a matric student as her unexpected dance date, and his thoughtful gesture turned an ordinary night into a viral celebration of kindness and joy.

Source: Briefly News