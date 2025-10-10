One matriculant proved that you don’t need to spend thousands to look stunning at your Matric Dance under R3000; she showed that style and financial responsibility can go hand-in-hand

While many matriculants are spending upwards of R20,000, this girl’s budget-friendly approach sparked online conversations

The focus of the event wasn’t the price tag, but the celebration itself and the support from her mom and it highlighted that the essence of Matric Dance is about creating lasting memories, not how much is spent

A TikTok video went viral after she posted about her matric dance budget being under R3K on 9 October 2025.

Girl's matric dance budget breakdown goes viral. Image: @courtney.tamara.mcluckie /Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Matric dances have become a time for learners to show off their creativity and style, but the costs often leave families feeling the pressure. One matriculant recently proved that a stunning look doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag, showing that you can look fabulous without spending a fortune.

Turning heads on a budget

Her look was a perfect example of how financial responsibility can still lead to an eye-catching, beautiful result. A heartfelt "Thank you" to her mom showed the importance of prioritising what's truly important in life, especially at such a memorable stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a world where some students spend R10k or more, her choices were both practical and fashionable. The dress was from SHEIN, and despite its budget-friendly price, compliments rolled in. Social media was quick to support the idea that one doesn’t have to spend an arm and a leg to look fabulous.

The discussion on matric expenses

The discussion in the comments sparked a lively debate. Some applauded her budget-friendly approach, saying she looked just as good as, if not better than, those spending far more. Others stressed that everyone should spend according to their own preference, without judgment.

This budget-friendly approach stands in stark contrast to the rising costs of matric dances. Previously, a Grade 12 pupil shared a detailed breakdown of her matric dance expenses, totalling R21,090. The biggest expenses included a R14,000 dress, R6,000 for photography, and R1,800 for hair preparation, sparking mixed reactions online.

South Africa has expressed satisfaction with the learners’ MD budget breakdown. Image: Willie B.Thomas/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, the matriculant remains the shining example of how simplicity can lead to just as much recognition. While the rising trend of lavish spending at matric dances might create pressure, her approach proves that it's possible to create lasting memories while staying true to personal values and financial responsibility. The true essence of the matric dance isn’t in how much you spend, but in how you make the most of the experience.

Neo Phukubye stated:

"You’ll be going to varsity the following year, which is more expensive than people think. But if your budget allows you to spend a lot more than go for it."

nyaniso yodwa commented:

"The first cheap one pulled off amazingly, I’ve seen 😭🔥🔥"

Dinnie the Dutchess👑🇿🇦 said:

"I love that you didn’t buy an expensive dress but still looked stunning💜"

sindiswa🇿🇦 wrote:

"Shein came through for a lot of our girls🥰🥰🥰"

Tammy Du Plessis 🇿🇦 stated:

"Well done to you. Your mom raised a great young lady, not spending a wedding's amount on an MD."

Yoemlicious commented:

"Finally. Someone who would rather wants to concentrate on academics. Well done, my dear. You looked amazing. Hope the experience was amazing."

PoppyOctavia Sonyane🇿🇦 wrote:

"Finally, Courtney TamaraSon, someone with reasonable costs❤️🔥😍, you looked stunning."

Hannah💋 said

"And you still look better than people spending R10k +"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News matric stories

A Kalahari High matric couple arrived at their dance in a pony-drawn carriage, turning a small-town moment into a national talking point, and the creative entrance from Kuruman quickly went viral for its charm and originality.

The Matric Ball at a Cape Town school allowed teachers to break away from their usual roles and showcase their dance moves, surprising students with their energy and rhythm, and stealing the show.

A TikTok video captured a daughter's heartfelt reaction when her parents surprised her with a brand-new car for her 18th birthday, and the gesture symbolised a parent's dedication and hard work.

Source: Briefly News