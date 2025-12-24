On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, a social media user reshared an old photo of Tebogo Thobejane showing off her curves

The photo was taken in the United States, and Thobejane was wearing a form-fitting jumpsuit that accentuated her figure

Social media users weighed in on Tebogo Thobejane's look in the old photo, with some being critical of the appearance of her curves

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane’s curvy physique is the topic of heated discussion on social media again after an old photo of hers was resurfaced.

Thobejane previously dominated headlines after her murder accused ex-boyfriend, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, appeared before the ad hoc committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria, where he remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance in a case in which he is accused of plotting her failed assassination.

The socialite became a topic of online discussion after a social media user reshared an old photo of Tebogo Thobejane during her time in the United States in August 2025.

Tebogo Thobejane shows off curves in old photo

On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, social media user @busiwe_bubu resurfaced an old picture of Tebogo Thobejane in the United States. The photo was captioned:

“Tebogo Thobejane looking very beautiful..🔥🤎🤎”

In the image, Tebogo Thobejane is wearing a form-fitting black Alo jumpsuit and a long cardigan. She also wore white Alo sneakers and accessorised her look with a Goyard tote bag.

See the photo below:

What did SA say about Tebogo Thobejane's curves in old photo?

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some gushed over her hourglass figure, others brought back her past relationship with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Others critiqued her appearance, which they said was too artificial to be considered beautiful.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Gaborone4112 remarked:

“And dangerous, this is an 'I would take a bullet for you' risk.”

@HlelO93 questioned:

“What is this?”

@nkosinathiphaka shared:

“I will need a bulletproof vest before I can complement her.”

@Shadaya_Knight said:

“No matter how beautiful you are, once it's out there that you've messed with certain men, no one wants you.”

@TheChildProTips shared:

“Unfortunately, in real life, you cannot reset factory settings 😩”

@RefilweSeboko gushed:

“She is beautiful.”

@LazzK joked:

“Maybe I have been loy'ed, but I do not find this attractive. It could also be that my glasses have reached their sell-by date. 🤷🏾‍♂️”

@SthembisoZunguX mused:

“I wonder if the BBL gets old too as she gets old 🤔”

@blaqcharmer criticised:

“Nah, my guy, stop misleading people, she ain't beautiful at all, yes she is ngoba she is human kodwake haaai ngeke, and 80% of the comments agree, she needs a factory reset.”

