Showmax responds to allegations that Noksie Khumalo was bullied in The Mommy Club Season 3, Episode 4

The episode left some viewers feeling that Noksie was unfairly treated by her co-stars even after apologising

Showmax responded to the allegations with Noksie Khumalo's co-star Happy Simelane also released a statement addressing the incident

Happy Simelane has released a statement addressing allegations that she bullied Noksie Khumalo. Image: _happysimelane, noksie_khumalo

Source: Instagram

Showmax has swiftly responded to allegations that Noksie Khumalo was bullied in the fourth episode of The Mommy Club Season 3, which aired on Saturday, 8 March. The new season of The Mommy Club has also brought in new changes, with Mrs Mops taking a backseat from the reality TV series.

Showmax addresses allegations Noksie Khumalo was bullied

Season 3 of The Mommy Club has started on the wrong foot, and the fourth episode left viewers feeling hot under the collar.

The new season of the reality series features Happy Simelane, Mrs J, Mrs Sande, Pheladi, and Noksie as cast members.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In episode 4 of Season 3, a few of the moms confronted Noksie, and the situation quickly spiralled out of control. Overwhelmed, Noksie stormed away from the dinner table in frustration.

Viewers felt that Noksie was unfairly targeted by her cast members and denied a chance to redeem herself even after apologising. Some are concerned that The Mommy Club is becoming toxic and called on Showmax to step in.

Speaking to The South African, Tracy-Ann van Rooyen, Executive Head of Content Strategy at Showmax, addressed the controversy surrounding the latest episode of The Mommy Club. She explained the show’s format as an unscripted series, which limits the producers’ intervention and allows cast members to express themselves freely.

Tracy-Ann van Rooyen also shared that Showmax does not condone bullying on any of its shows but values the discussion such incidents ignite.

“While Showmax does not endorse any comments or behaviours made on any of the content produced, we welcome the debate it brings when key social issues are raised,” she said.

Happy Simelane apologises to Noksie Khumalo over bullying incident

Noksie’s co-star Happy Simelane also issued an apology through the Kreatives Agency. While she didn’t mention her co-star by name, Happy apologised for her actions during the episode.

Happy Simelane released a statement addressing the bullying incident on 'The Mommy Club'. Image: noksie_khumalo, _happysimelane

Source: Instagram

Happy Simelame said she doesn’t endorse any form of bullying. She added that the incident in episode four will serve as a learning opportunity for her.

“Upon reflection, she understands the importance of handling disagreements with grace and maturity and is committed to learning from this experience,” reads part of the statement.

The Mommy Club launches Afrikaans spinoff

Meanwhile, The Mommy Club recently expanded its franchise and has introduced some new mommies.

The Afrikaans spinoff, Van Die Hoofstad, features a cast of five dynamic women who will take motherhood to new heights.

The spinoff will premier on 14 March 2025 and focus on a cast of five fabulous women taking over Gauteng's capital city, Pretoria.

Mrs Mops and her husband halt the sale of their home

In The Mommy Club-related news, Briefly News reported that Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane and her husband halted the sale of their home to recover a debt owed to Nedbank

The celebrity couple previously stopped the sale of their Waterkloof residence in 2023 under unclear circumstances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News