South African actress Connie Ferguson and her daughters, Lesedi Matsunyane and Alicia Ferguson, are on a TV game show

The TV mogul and her daughters were also joined by her sister Lorato Atosie Pilane, as well as another male, on Family Feud Botswana

The Ferguson family went up against the Makwala family on the exciting episode of the TV game show

It is about to be an exciting episode of Family Feud Botswana as TV mogul Connie Ferguson and her family take on the Makwala family.

Connie Ferguson announces exciting episode of Family Feud

The South African actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson and her daughters, Lesedi Matsunyane, who is expecting her second child, and Alicia Ferguson, are on a TV game show. Joining the Fergsuon family is her sister Lorato Atosie Pilane and another male member of their family.

Sharing a snippet from the episode, you can tell there are going to be lots of laughs and competitiveness in the episode. Connie Ferguson on Instagram said they had a ton of fun shooting the episode and that people will get to see that everyone in her family laughs out loud.

"I never expected it, okay? But this was so much fun to shoot! I’m not the only one in my family who laughs out loud! Get ready to see a lot of teeth and gums!" Connie joked.

Connie then instructed people on where to watch the episode and when, as well as catch the repeats on the local TV channel. The episode will also play on YouTube for those who missed it.

Fans are ecstatic about the episode

Mzansi is excited about the episode with the actress who shares gorgeous selfies, and many people are counting down till the premiere.

styles_by_goitse laughed:

"Look where the storage is. Oh Africa!"

ricardo.africa gushed:

"The lovely hair runs in the family."

malcolm_p1 gushed:

"You’ve had that same face since the 80’s. You’re perfect!"

thememoryees stated:

"Can’t wait to watch this. Lots of laughs I see."

panashe.daringo stated:

"This is soooooo beautiful!!!!! Looks soooo fun !!!!"

bayanda_m danced:

"I can’t wait to see it, my favorite show with my role model in it, Aah man!"

lilly.debb stated:

"Can’t wait. We will be watching on YouTube."

karabo.moerane789 stated:

"My favorite person, my bitso."

nangueii exclaimed:

"OMG I can't wait. This looks exciting."

simba.lesego asked:

"Bathong us in South Africa, where can we watch it?"

thatocovey gushed:

"Connie Ferguson, I have to say I'm so proud of this moment and seeing you and Sis Lerato doing it for us."

Connie Ferguson excited to be a granny again

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African actress Connie Ferguson recently shared her excitement to be a grandmother again.

The media personality shared a video of her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson's baby shower on social media, and she penned a message of gratitude to her. The actress shared a heartfelt message, which she paired with the video of Lesedi showing off her baby bump.

