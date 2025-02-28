Content creator and actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson looked stunning with her baby bump

The controversial Musa Khawula shared a picture of the star posing with her biological father Neo Matsunyne on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of Lesedi and her father

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson showed off her cute baby bump. Image: @sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

The daughter of veteran actress Connie Ferguson, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson shined on social media after a picture of herself showing off her baby bump.

Recently, the controversial celebrity blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a photo of the content creator posing with her biological father Neo Matsunyane during her baby shower which was hosted recently on his Twitter (X) page.

Khawula captioned the picture:

“Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson photographed with her back up father who happens to be her biological father Neo Matsunyane since she chose to be legally adopted by Shona Ferguson; Shona Ferguson had died and we had been spared from the horrible Ferguson Films stories.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens share their thoughts on Lesedi’s picture

Shortly after the controversial blogger shared the picture of Lesedi and her biological father posing together during her baby shower, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the savage captioned Musa Khawula wrote. Here’s what they had to say:

@destinyzee questioned:

“What is a backup father?”

@TumiGabuza said:

“Back with post of vengeance isigaxa after isigaxa.”

@Mr_Mageza wrote:

“Dude you are already posting sigaxa before you even arrived home from prison.”

@TawanaM14 commented:

“Step Fathers hope you’re taking notes of the situation.. once you’re gone the real father of that kid will come to your house freely and take pictures.”

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson posed with her father Neo. Image: @sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson announces her second pregnancy

In January 2025, the South African content creator announced that she is expecting her second baby. Lesedi already has a son, Ronewa, who she shares with popular photographer and director Austin Malema. Sedi has been open about her love life and wanting more children.

On her Instagram page hours after her mother, Connie Ferguson's heartfelt birthday message, the popular casting director announced that she has another bundle of joy on the way with three adorable pictures. She wrote:

“"32 looking different… Baby Bear coming soon… 🧸"

Actress Rosemary Zimu announces her pregnancy

Just days ago, South African actress Rosemary Zimu also revealed her pregnancy in a stunning Batswadi Magazine cover feature. In a candid interview with the publication, she revealed how she initially panicked when she discovered she was pregnant, as it was unplanned. She said the feeling of being overwhelmed subsided after she prayed about it.

"I had my life planned out—career first, marriage next, and children after 35. Finding out I was pregnant turned my world upside down, but once I prayed, gratitude washed over me. This is the most beautiful season of my life,” Rosemary Zimu said.

Ntokozo Mbambo shares first glimpse of her baby girl

In more news about celebrities' babies, Briefly News reported that popular singer Ntokozo Mbambo ended the year with a new addition to her family. The talented star announced the birth of her baby girl with a sweet social media post.

Congratulations are for singer Ntokozo Mbambo, who recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The star has joined the long list of celebrities who welcomed babies in 2024. Actress and singer Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani recently welcomed their second son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News